Alabama's Sarkisian named head coach at Texas; will coach Tide in championship game

Alabama football offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has accepted the head coaching position at the University of Texas.

"On Jan. 4, 2006, I was the USC quarterback coach when we played Texas in that famed national championship game," Sarkisian said in a statement released by Texas. "There has always been something special about Longhorn football, its history and traditions – not just on that day – and I could never have imagined that 15 years later, I would join the Longhorns as their head coach. This is a unique and compelling opportunity to lead this storied program to the next level, competing once again amongst the best in college football."

Sarkisian, who replaces Tom Herman, will coach the Crimson Tide offense in the Jan. 11 College Football Playoff Championship against Ohio State, according to sources.

Alabama was prepared to make Sarkisian the highest-paid assistant coach in the nation had he remained on Nick Saban’s staff for 2021, the sources indicated.

Sarkisian, who is in his second year coordinating Alabama's offense, has been a head coach at Washington and USC.

The Longhorns announced Saturday that they are moving on from Herman, who has been head coach since 2017.