Baramore leading resurgent Tide defensive line

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama’s pass rush has been among the leading proponents of its defensive improvement in the second half of the season: after 11 sacks in its first eight games, it registered 13 in its final two. Eight of those sacks came in its last game against Arkansas, against a Razorbacks team that was previously allowing 2.8 sacks per game.
It may not be an accident that Alabama’s pass rush started producing around the same time Christian Barmore started producing.
UA’s sophomore defensive lineman has been among the most productive defenders Alabama’s had in the last three weeks, producing four sacks. The recent run pushed his season total to six sacks, good enough to tie for the SEC lead as Alabama prepares for Saturday’s SEC Championship Game against Florida.
“He makes a big impact, just to have a person who wreaks havoc and makes big plays,” Tide defensive lineman LaBryan Ray said. “To have him back in the huddle, is something that’s good to have, just to work across from him and see how he works. Other people feed off of his energy.”
Barmore was a popular breakout player candidate in the offseason as an interior lineman with pass rush skills with little playing time before entering his redshirt sophomore season. He fit the mold of Quinnen Williams, who broke out for 19 1/2 tackles for a loss in 2018 and the No. 3 overall pick in the ensuing NFL Draft.
Barmore had more work to do in run stopping, and played behind Phidarian Mathis, DJ Dale and occasionally Ray before his elbow injury. Lately, as the statistics show, Barmore has found ways to produce in a more limited snap count.
Barmore’s current usage may be exactly what UA needs, in more ways than the ones that show up on the box score. When Barmore is on the field, whether he’s producing like he has lately or as he was to begin the season, he brings value to the unit.
“B-Mo, he brings a lot of energy,” cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. “It actually boosts up the defense with how much energy he has. He’s very tenacious. He acts like he’s angry all the time out there on the field. We need those type of dudes on the defense, especially on the D-line.”
The way Barmore has gone about his recent production is similar to that of the rest of UA’s defensive line.
“We’ve become a lot more physical. We’ve been a lot more physical up front,” Dale said. “We’ve grown together in the room and just the leadership has evolved. We have older guys in the room like (Mathis) and Barmore’s been playing very well. So when the older guys set the standard like they do in practice, then we match that.”
