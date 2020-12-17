Baramore leading resurgent Tide defensive line

Barmore had more work to do in run stopping, and played behind Phidarian Mathis, DJ Dale and occasionally Ray before his elbow injury. Lately, as the statistics show, Barmore has found ways to produce in a more limited snap count.

Barmore’s current usage may be exactly what UA needs, in more ways than the ones that show up on the box score. When Barmore is on the field, whether he’s producing like he has lately or as he was to begin the season, he brings value to the unit.

“B-Mo, he brings a lot of energy,” cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. “It actually boosts up the defense with how much energy he has. He’s very tenacious. He acts like he’s angry all the time out there on the field. We need those type of dudes on the defense, especially on the D-line.”

The way Barmore has gone about his recent production is similar to that of the rest of UA’s defensive line.

“We’ve become a lot more physical. We’ve been a lot more physical up front,” Dale said. “We’ve grown together in the room and just the leadership has evolved. We have older guys in the room like (Mathis) and Barmore’s been playing very well. So when the older guys set the standard like they do in practice, then we match that.”