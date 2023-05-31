Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The game times and network coverage for several Auburn and Alabama football games for the upcoming season were announced Wednesday, including the kickoff for Hugh Freeze‘s coaching debut and one of the latest starting times for an Auburn game.

Freeze, who was hired in the offseason after coaching stops at Ole Miss and Liberty, will make his Auburn debut on Sept. 2 in a 2:30 p.m. game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Freeze and the Tigers face UMass. The game will be televised by ESPN.

It will be late night with the Tigers the following week on Sept. 9 as Auburn’s game at California is scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. central time start. The game in Berkeley will air on ESPN.

It will be Auburn’s first game at a Pac 12 school since playing at USC in 2002 and Cal's first home game against an SEC team since the Bears defeated Ole Miss 27-16 in 2017. The game is the first between the two teams.

Auburn’s third game of the season, a home date against Samford will kick off at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6 p.m. and will air on SEC Network+. The game is also Auburn’s Homecoming contest.

Auburn's other non-conference game, set for No. 18 against New Mexico State will be announced later.

Alabama had kickoff times for three non-conference games also announced on Wednesday.

The Tide will open the season on Sept. 2 against Middle Tennessee State at 6:30 p.m. at home at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.

Alabama travels to the University of South Florida in Tampa on Sept. 16 for a 2:30 p.m. ABC televised game.

Alabama’s final non-conference game against Chattanooga on Nov. 18 will kick off at 11 a.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will air on SEC Network+.

The kickoff of Alabama’s fourth non-conference game was announced earlier. The Tide hosts future SEC opponent Texas in Tuscaloosa in a prime time game at 6 p.m. on ESPN during the second week of the season on Sept. 9.

The Tide’s Homecoming game is scheduled for Oct. 14 against Arkansas.