Former 5-star Alabama RB Trey Sanders enters transfer portal

Trey Sanders, a former top recruit, is moving on from the Alabama football program.

The running back from Port St. Joe, Fla., is entering the transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of On2com was the first to report.

Sanders arrived as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 overall recruit in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports composite. He spoke on his signing day about hoping to contend for the Heisman Trophy as a true freshman but that potential was never reached.

Injured before his freshman year, Sanders missed the entire 2019 season. Then in 2020, he was seriously injured in a car wreck near his Florida hometown. A broken hip was among the many injuries that could have ended Sanders’ football career but he was back on the field the following season.

Sanders ran 72 times for 314 yards in the 2021 season in a reserve role. His workload dropped considerably this fall as he’s seen the ball just 12 times for 66 yards.

Alabama’s running back room entered the season packed with talent even after 2021 five-star Camar Wheaton transferred to SMU. Georgia Tech transfer Jaymyr Gibbs became the No. 1 back after Brian Robinson’s graduation while Jace McClellan and Roydell Williams returned from ACL tears from last fall.

It was soon clear that group of three would be the rotation while Sanders and freshman Jamarion Miller would be used sparingly. Five-star freshman Emmanual Henderson has been working with the receivers this season with the running back depth chart so overstocked.