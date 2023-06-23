Former Alabama All-American Will Anderson Jr. has signed his first NFL contract with the Houston Texans, NFL Network and KPRC-TV in Houston reported on Friday.

The Texans selected Anderson with the third choice in the NFL Draft on April 27.

Drafted players receive four-year contracts. The values of those contracts are based on draft position, the NFL’s salary cap of $224.8 million for the 2023 season and this year’s rookie compensation pool in a formula spelled out in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its players association.

While terms have not been announced by the Texans, the value of the contract can be estimated, which the sports financial website spotrac.com has done.

Anderson signed a fully guaranteed contract with a value of $35.213 million, including a signing bonus of $22.609 million.

As with all first-round draft picks, Anderson’s contract also carries a team option for a fifth season, which Houston would have to exercise in the offseason between the 2025 and 20026 campaigns.

Anderson is the highest selection in the 2023 draft to sign so far. Ten of the 31 first-round picks remain unsigned, including No. 1 choice Bryce Young, a former Alabama All-American quarterback who was chosen by the Carolina Panthers.

Anderson left Alabama as a two-time unanimous All-American, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Nagurski Trophy winner. In 2022, he added the Bednarik Award, the Lott Impact Trophy and the Lombardi Award to his list of repeat honors.

To get the third choice, the Texans traded the No. 12 and No. 33 picks in this year’s draft and first- and third-round selections in the 2024 draft to the Arizona Cardinals. Houston also received the 105th choice in this year’s draft.

A linebacker for the Crimson Tide, Anderson will play defensive end for the Texans.