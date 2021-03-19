Former coach Avery Johnson had impact in Tide successful season

“First of all, give the current staff all the credit for the magnificent job they have done,” Johnson said on a radio interview with another former Alabama coach, Wimp Sanderson, and Barry Sanderson on their Tide 100.9-FM morning radio show. “They play faster than we did, they spread the floor, they play great defense. They have recruited well. My good friend Bill Battle (who hired Johnson to replace Anthony Grant in 2015), this is what he dreamed of.”

Johnson said his focus was largely on in-state talent when he took over at Alabama, leading to the signing of Jones, Petty and Alex Reese.

“Those are all special players. I’m totally shocked that Herb Jones is not a top-20 pick in the draft projections,” Johnson said. “I know all those NBA people, too. But those things can change fast. They’re pretty fluid. Sure, he could improve his outside shot but there is nothing else he can’t do. Ben Simmons has no outside shot and he just signed for $100 million.”

‘Big key’ was recruiting nationallyJohnson also noted that he tried to expand the Alabama recruiting base.