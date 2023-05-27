Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the second time in his college career, former Providence Christian star and current Alabama golfer Thomas Ponder has been named to the Division I Southeast PING All-Region team.

The 2023 team was announced Saturday by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Ponder, who graduated from Providence Christian in 2019, also made the Southeast Region team in 2021.

An Alabama senior, Ponder, had a 71.24 stroke average for the season entering Alabama’s NCAA Championship play this week in Scottsdale, Ariz. The average is third best on Alabama’s team behind Nick Dunlap (70.39) and Canon Claycomb (70.67), who both were also named to the 28-man PING Southeast Region team.

For the season, Ponder has placed in the top 10 in six of 11 tournaments for Alabama this year, highlighted by a second-place finish at Duke University’s Rod Myers Invitational in Durham, N.C., back in the fall season.

Ponder has earned a par or lower score in 23 of 33 rounds on the season, highlighted by a 64, a team best low round for Alabama this season. His 64 came in the opening round of the SEC Championships on April 19 at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simmons Island, Ga.

The Dothan native was Alabama’s top performer at the Watersound Invitational at the Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City, Fla., on Feb. 19-21, earning a sixth-place finish with an 11-under tournament.

A week ago, Ponder helped Alabama win the Norman Regional Tournament, finishing with a three-round 2-under-par 214 total. He had rounds of 72, 72 and 70 at the tournament.

Ponder fired an opening 75 during Friday’s first round of the NCAA Championships as the 15th-ranked Tide was tied for 17th after the opening round. In Saturday’s second round, Ponder carded a 4-over-par 74.

Ponder was a three-time AHSAA individual state champion while at Providence Christian, winning state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He is one of only five golfers in state history to win three titles.

In his senior season, he had a stroke average of 68.38, setting an AHSAA state record.

During his high school career, he helped the Eagles to two state runner-up finishes.

Ponder was named the Dothan Eagle Golfer of the Year four times (2016-19) during his high school career.

In addition, Ponder won the prestigious Future Masters tournament in Dothan in 2017.