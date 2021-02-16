O'Brien, Marrone sign two-year deals at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama’s new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone both signed two-year deals for their new positions, The Tuscaloosa News has learned through an open records request.
The memorandum of understanding signed by O’Brien states he will make a base salary of $1.1 million for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The same document for Marrone lists his annual base salary at $755,000 for the 2021 season and $900,000 for 2022.
Both have buyout clauses that require payment of 75 percent of remaining salary if they leave for a SEC school and 50 percent if they leave for any other university or a professional football job. No payment is required if O’Brien leaves for a head-coaching job or if Marrone leaves for either a head-coaching job or coordinator position.
O’Brien and Marrone are both eligible for postseason bonuses, including 4 percent of base salary ($44,000 for O’Brien, $30,200 for Marrone in 2021 and $36,000 in 2022) for an appearance in the SEC Championship Game. Further postseason appearances and success could result in bonuses from between 8 percent and 18 percent of base salary, the latter being a win in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
For O’Brien, the national championship bonus would be $198,000. For Marrone, it would be $135,900 in 2021 and $162,000 in 2022.
Since officially announcing the hires of O’Brien and Marrone, UA has also replaced outgoing running backs coach Charles Huff (now the head coach at Marshall) with Robert Gillespie and replaced tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Banks (now at Texas) with Jay Graham. The contract details for Gillespie and Graham have yet to be released.
Also, cornerbacks coach Karl Scott is reportedly leaving UA to join the Vikings, reportedly being replaced by Jay Valai.
It is the third job Valai has accepted since the end of the 2020 season. He was on the Texas staff in 2019 and was officially announced as Houston’s cornerback coach on Jan. 20. The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed his addition to their staff in early February, just for Valai to take the UA job days later.
Valai’s move has been not confirmed by UA.