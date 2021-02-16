O'Brien, Marrone sign two-year deals at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama’s new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone both signed two-year deals for their new positions, The Tuscaloosa News has learned through an open records request.

The memorandum of understanding signed by O’Brien states he will make a base salary of $1.1 million for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The same document for Marrone lists his annual base salary at $755,000 for the 2021 season and $900,000 for 2022.

Both have buyout clauses that require payment of 75 percent of remaining salary if they leave for a SEC school and 50 percent if they leave for any other university or a professional football job. No payment is required if O’Brien leaves for a head-coaching job or if Marrone leaves for either a head-coaching job or coordinator position.

O’Brien and Marrone are both eligible for postseason bonuses, including 4 percent of base salary ($44,000 for O’Brien, $30,200 for Marrone in 2021 and $36,000 in 2022) for an appearance in the SEC Championship Game. Further postseason appearances and success could result in bonuses from between 8 percent and 18 percent of base salary, the latter being a win in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.