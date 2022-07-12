Players for SEC Football Kickoff Media Days announced

One of the first signs of an upcoming college football season in the South – the annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days – is now less than a week away and the list of players attending was released by the league on Tuesday.

This year’s Media Days are being held in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and at The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. The event starts Monday and runs through Thursday.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and three Tide players, including Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and All-America linebacker Will Anderson, are scheduled to appear on Tuesday. Safety Jordan Battle is the other Tide player set to appear at the event.

Auburn and second-year head coach Bryan Harsin along with three Tigers appear on Thursday in Atlanta. The Auburn players listed for the event are running back Tank Bigsby, edge rusher Derick Hall and tight end John Samuel Shenker.

Defending national champion Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart are scheduled to appear on Wednesday. Joining Smart in Atlanta are quarterback Stetson Bennett, linebacker Nolan Smith and offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran.

The annual event opens Monday with LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri scheduled to appear. Tuesday’s slate has Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky appear on Wednesday and on Thursday’s final day are Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Two new coaches are set to attend their first SEC Media Days – LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier.

Below is the full list of attendees, by school and by day:

MONDAY, JULY 18LSU

WR Jack Bech

LB Mike Jones

DE BJ Ojulari

Head coach Brian Kelly

Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker

DE Cedric Johnson

WR Jonathan Mingo

Head coach Lane Kiffin

Missouri

WR Barrett Banister

DB Martez Manuel

DL Isaiah McGuire

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, JULY 19 Alabama

LB Will Anderson

DB Jordan Battle

QB Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban

Mississippi State

DT Jaden Crumedy

LB Nathaniel Watson

WR Austin Williams

Head coach Mike Leach

South Carolina

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

WR Dakereon Joyner

DL Zacch Pickens

Head coach Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt

TE Ben Bresnahan

LB Anfernee Orji

QB Mike Wright

Head coach Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Arkansas

DB Jalen Catalon

QB KJ Jefferson

LB Bumper Pool

Head coach Sam Pittman

Florida

QB Anthony Richardson

OL Richard Gouraige

LB Ventrell Miller

Head coach Billy Napier

Georgia

QB Stetson Bennett

LB Nolan Smith

OL Sedrick Van Pran

Head coach Kirby Smart

Kentucky

QB Will Levis

OL Kenneth Horsey

LB DeAndre Square

Head coach Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, JULY 21

Auburn

RB Tank Bigsby

DE Derick Hall

TE John Samuel Shenker

Head coach Bryan Harsin

Tennessee

DB Trevon Flowers

QB Hendon Hooker

WR Cedric Tillman

Head coach Josh Heupel

Texas A&M

DB Demani Richardson

OL Layden Robinson

WR Ainias Smith

Head coach Jimbo Fish