Players for SEC Football Kickoff Media Days announced

One of the first signs of an upcoming college football season in the South – the annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days – is now less than a week away and the list of players attending was released by the league on Tuesday.
This year’s Media Days are being held in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and at The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. The event starts Monday and runs through Thursday.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban and three Tide players, including Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and All-America linebacker Will Anderson, are scheduled to appear on Tuesday. Safety Jordan Battle is the other Tide player set to appear at the event.
Auburn and second-year head coach Bryan Harsin along with three Tigers appear on Thursday in Atlanta. The Auburn players listed for the event are running back Tank Bigsby, edge rusher Derick Hall and tight end John Samuel Shenker.
Defending national champion Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart are scheduled to appear on Wednesday. Joining Smart in Atlanta are quarterback Stetson Bennett, linebacker Nolan Smith and offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran.
The annual event opens Monday with LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri scheduled to appear. Tuesday’s slate has Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky appear on Wednesday and on Thursday’s final day are Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Two new coaches are set to attend their first SEC Media Days – LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier.
Below is the full list of attendees, by school and by day:
MONDAY, JULY 18LSU
WR Jack Bech
LB Mike Jones
DE BJ Ojulari
Head coach Brian Kelly
Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker
DE Cedric Johnson
WR Jonathan Mingo
Head coach Lane Kiffin
Missouri
WR Barrett Banister
DB Martez Manuel
DL Isaiah McGuire
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, JULY 19 Alabama
LB Will Anderson
DB Jordan Battle
QB Bryce Young
Head coach Nick Saban
Mississippi State
DT Jaden Crumedy
LB Nathaniel Watson
WR Austin Williams
Head coach Mike Leach
South Carolina
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
WR Dakereon Joyner
DL Zacch Pickens
Head coach Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt
TE Ben Bresnahan
LB Anfernee Orji
QB Mike Wright
Head coach Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
Arkansas
DB Jalen Catalon
QB KJ Jefferson
LB Bumper Pool
Head coach Sam Pittman
Florida
QB Anthony Richardson
OL Richard Gouraige
LB Ventrell Miller
Head coach Billy Napier
Georgia
QB Stetson Bennett
LB Nolan Smith
OL Sedrick Van Pran
Head coach Kirby Smart
Kentucky
QB Will Levis
OL Kenneth Horsey
LB DeAndre Square
Head coach Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, JULY 21
Auburn
RB Tank Bigsby
DE Derick Hall
TE John Samuel Shenker
Head coach Bryan Harsin
Tennessee
DB Trevon Flowers
QB Hendon Hooker
WR Cedric Tillman
Head coach Josh Heupel
Texas A&M
DB Demani Richardson
OL Layden Robinson
WR Ainias Smith
Head coach Jimbo Fish