Saban feels improved play needed from cornerbacks in 2022

What had been a closely-contested national championship game for Alabama unraveled in the final eight minutes. Georgia pulled ahead on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett, marched down the field for another score and prevented the Tide from securing back-to-back national titles.

Weeks later, in addition to lamenting the play of his backup wide receivers in the College Football Playoff final, Nick Saban also pointed to the play of his cornerbacks late in the game.

“We lost the national championship because basically we had three corners out — both starters and the best backup,” he told a group of Alabama high school coaches in January. “So we were playing with some guys that didn’t have a lot of experience, and it eventually got us in the fourth quarter.”

Alabama was down starters Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis, and both players entered the NFL Draft this offseason. The two players that replaced them late last season, then-freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry and then-junior Khyree Jackson, return this fall as possible starters alongside LSU transfer Eli Ricks.

In breaking down his team Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Saban isolated cornerback as a particular area of potential concern on the defense.

“Defensively I think we’ve got seven starters back,” Saban said of a group that returned several players, including safety Jordan Battle and linebacker Henry To’o To’o, for their senior seasons. “Again, the biggest challenge is how do we replace the corners that we lost, because corner is probably the one position that puts the greatest restriction on what you can do on defense. That’s going to be a significant challenge for us, as well.”

Expectations might be highest for Ricks, who was a third-team Associated Press All-America pick as a freshman at LSU in 2020 before a shoulder injury prematurely ended his 2021 season. Saban noted at the beginning of Alabama spring practice how the shoulder injury affected Ricks’ physical development and how he needed to gain back weight.

But by the spring game in mid-April, Ricks was part of the second team behind McKinstry and Jackson, who started the game with the first-team defense. Saban said after the game that Ricks was part of a three-way competition for a starting job but he needed to continue to learn the system, something Battle acknowledged Tuesday at media days.

“He’s fits in very well. Week in, week out, we can tell — I mean, when he first got there, he had a problem with comfortability because the defense and the playbook but since he’s been going up and seeing Coach T-Rob [Travaris Robinson], he’s acclimated very quickly,” Battle said.

Saban’s lone comments about Ricks at Tuesday’s session were more pointed.

“Eli Ricks is a guy that has started in this league,” Saban said. “He has to, sort of, prove that he has a good understanding of what we want him to do, how we want him to do it and why it’s important that way.”

Ricks, who is listed by Alabama at 6-foot-2, has been projected by major media outlets as a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Saban also revealed Tuesday that McKinstry “has been injured” and Jackson “was injured,” and that, “those guys have had limited work from spring practice until now.” Other returning cornerbacks are junior Jahquez Robinson and sophomore Terrion Arnold, with freshmen added in Antonio Kite, Earl Little II and Trequon Fegans.

Said Saban of the cornerback position as a whole: “I think that’s a work in progress.”

As for Ricks, McKinstry and Jackson, Saban added: “I do think that those three guys’ development is going to be critical to the success of our team.

“I’m not disappointed in where they are right now, but I do think that we need to continue to make progress at that position if we’re going to get the kind of consistency in performance that we need to continue to do the things that we’d like to do defensively.”