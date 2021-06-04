Saban get to have recruits back on campus

Saban also spoke Thursday about whether newly-passed name, image and likeness laws that allow college athletes to make money, as well as transfer rules.

“We don’t have any experience with this name, image and likeness thing, how it’s going to impact individuals on the team,” Saban said. “But the business decision that we try to get our players to make relative to first-round picks — guys that have those kinds of ratings, sometimes they fall into the second round.

“Guys in the second round can improve their (NFL) draft status. Those are the guys that have gone out for the most part for us. I don’t think there’s going to be enough significance in the name, image and likeness that the millions of dollars they can make going out for the draft would it impact that or affect it. But again, we don’t have any experience with it, so we don’t know how it’s going to impact guys and their futures.”

SEC presidents, meanwhile, were expected to vote on intraconference transfer rules Thursday. Saban said Alabama has to adapt if the league approves it. The Tide landed former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o in May.