Saban says 25 Tide players made a combined $3 million in NIL deals

ATLANTA — Nick Saban’s appearance at SEC Media Days came back to one phrase on multiple occasions: competitive balance.

The Crimson Tide head coach played college football ambassador Tuesday, fielding questions about his team but also giving answers about a range of national topics. “Competitive balance” was what the coach whose teams have lopsidedly dominated college football for the past decade often returned to.

Asked about Name, Image, Likeness, Saban said it’s not something he dislikes, and cited the fact that 25 Alabama players made a combined $3 million in NIL deals this past year.

“I'm all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their name, image and likeness to create value for themselves,” Saban said. “We have a great brand at Alabama, so players are certainly, their value there is going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create.”

Where Saban put the asterisk on his feelings toward NIL was its lack of “uniformity and protocol,” something which falls in line with concerns expressed Monday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

“How does this impact competitive balance in college athletics?” Saban asked. “And is there transparency to maintain fairness across the board in terms of college athletics? How do we protect the players? Because there's more and more people that are trying to get between the player and the money.

“In the NFL, they have guidelines for agents because the NFL Players Association sort of has rules and regulations about how they should professionally help the players. … I think that is what can create a competitive balance issue between the haves and have nots.”

The question of competitive balance again sprung up again when Saban was asked about conference realignment.

Saban said he doesn’t like to speculate, but did so anyway, agreeing that “as current events sort of indicate, mega-conferences may be something in the future.”

“But I do think if we move toward the mega-conference, again, that whole thing about competitive balance is going to be in question,” Saban said. “Look, I'm not here to say we should have it or we shouldn't have it. But if we have two 20-team leagues, how is that going to impact all the people that are not in those leagues?”

Despite Tide’s history, Saban ‘an advocate’ of playing in-state opponents

Saban said Tuesday he’d be “very much in favor” of playing either Alabama State or Alabama A&M in the future.

“I've always been an advocate of playing in-state schools, because I think it sort of helps them raise their level and their ability to compete, which obviously if you do that, you also contribute to how successful the players in those organizations can be,” Saban said.

Beyond Auburn, the last time Alabama played an in-state opponent was 1944, when it beat Samford 63-7.

Alabama is one of 10 major football programs in the state including UAB, Troy and South Alabama at the mid-major FBS level, and ASU, A&M, Samford, North Alabama and Jacksonville State at the FCS level.

Prior to his time at Alabama, Saban’s teams at LSU and Michigan State both played mid-major in-state programs often. In his five years in Baton Rouge, Saban was 4-0 against Tulane, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana Tech. At Michigan State, his Spartans played Eastern Michigan twice, as well as Central and Western Michigan, combining for a 4-0 record.

Rattler-based relief

South Carolina made a splash in the offseason by picking up a highly touted transfer in former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Rattler comes to Columbia a year after the Gamecocks’ quarterback position was in dire straits, something South Carolina coach Shane Beamer acknowledged.

“When I sat up here last year, I certainly didn't anticipate a month later having our graduate assistant be our starting quarterback,” Beamer said. “I certainly didn't envision starting four different quarterbacks throughout the season like we did last year because of injuries. It certainly makes a difference. If anything, it's the experience and the depth that we now have in that room compared to last year.”

The relationship between Beamer and Rattler extends to when the coach was an assistant at Oklahoma while Rattler was suiting up for the Sooners, something which played a part in the quarterback becoming a Gamecock.

“I don't worry about Spencer,” Beamer said. “There may be some outside pressure with him. He's been through the fire before. Saw firsthand how he handled it when he was at Oklahoma and we started out 0-2. Never flinched. Continued to get better. There will be some ups, certainly some downs this season. But I have no worry about him from that standpoint.”

The duality of opening statements

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach were at opposite ends of the spectrum Tuesday in regard to their opening statement.

Lea took less time fielding questions than he did making his opening statement, which clocked in at 15:35. According to transcripts, it totaled 2,340 words.

“I hope I kept it under 17 minutes,” Beamer later joked. “I heard that was the rate today so far that I needed to keep it under.”

Leach, who followed Lea, was much more brief, totaling seven words — “Alright, well, I appreciate that. Any questions?”

“Well, I hate opening statements,” Leach said during his Q&A time. “I really don't see the point of it. So as opposed to me to sit there and think of some flowery opening statement, which I've done before, and then at the end of the opening statement a number of people ask questions that have already been addressed in my opening statement, I decided we'd just sort of cut out the middleman.”

Leach, lover of Netflix

Before Leach came to the lectern Tuesday, Sankey introduced him as someone who provides “outstanding Netflix recommendations, although he's never shared those with me.”

When asked for those recommendations, the coach went on for about a minute listing his top choices, among those were “The Terminal List,” which streams on Amazon Prime, and the documentary “Operation Odessa.” He’s also all caught up on AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and “Yellowstone.”

“And the kids got me into ‘Stranger Things,’” Leach said. “I'm certainly not ready for this season, I'm about halfway through."