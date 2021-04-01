Saban sees improvement in Tide QB's

Improvement is what Alabama coach Nick Saban wants to see from his team in the spring.

It sounds like that's what he's getting from his quarterbacks.

Bryce Young is the only guy in the quarterback room with any experience. And it's not much.

Young saw limited time in nine games in 2020. He was 13-of-22 passing for 156 yards with one touchdown. He's first career touchdown pass was to DeVonta Smith against Kentucky.

"We wanted to play Bryce a lot more than he got to play last year," Saban said. "I think the situation and circumstances, playing 10 SEC games, being in the SEC Championship game and in the playoffs, we didn't get as much time to do that as we have in the past with developing quarterbacks."

Along with his limited playing time, Young did see a lot of reps at practice last season.

"He's much more confident," Saban said. "I think he's doing very well."

Paul Tyson and Jalen Milroe, are the other two quarterbacks going through spring practice.

"Paul has made a tremendous amount of improvement," Saban said.

Saban believes Milroe, an early enrollee, has "a lot of upside."