SEC to grant immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers

TJ Finley originally planned to wait until June 3 to make his transfer decision because he wanted to make sure the SEC would allow intraconference transfers to be immediately eligible at their next school.

The reason the former LSU quarterback didn't wait, and instead announced on May 24 that he would be transferring to Auburn football, was because he had seen and heard enough to believe that the SEC would change its policies to go along with the NCAA's.

He was correct.

The SEC announced Thursday it will grant immediate eligibility for players transferring between two schools in the conference after a vote by the league's presidents and chancellors.

“This is an important measure to further support student-athletes throughout the Southeastern Conference,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “While maintaining the expectation that coaches and others avoid improper recruiting, this change will ensure that student-athletes who enroll at an SEC member institution will enjoy the flexibility afforded to other student-athletes across the nation.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That is significant for multiple schools across the SEC in both football and basketball.