The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into Super Bowl LVII on Sunday with four Alabama alumni on their active roster. If they all play against the Kansas City Chiefs, this season’s NFL championship game will be the first in 38 years with more than three former Crimson Tide players on the field.

Philadelphia guard Landon Dickerson, quarterback Jalen Hurts, cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receiver DeVonta Smith will represent Alabama in Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City does not have any former Crimson Tide players on its roster.

In 13 of the previous 14 Super Bowls, at least one Alabama alumnus got on the field, and in nine of the previous 10, a former Crimson Tide standout played for the winning team.

The missing Super Bowl in the past decade was Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. Kansas City didn’t have an Alabama alumnus on the team then, either. Tampa Bay had one, but tight end O.J. Howard missed the title game on injured reserve.

Forty-five Alabama alumni have played in the Super Bowl. Ten other former Tide players have gone to the Super Bowl as active-roster members, but they didn’t play in the big game.

Alabama got in on the ground floor of Super Bowl history by providing the game’s first three MVPs — Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback in the two AFL-NFL World Championship games now known as Super Bowls I and II, and New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath in Super Bowl III.

The most former Alabama players to appear in a Super Bowl are five, which occurred to cap the 1982 and 1984 seasons. Only one of those players came out a winner in those Super Bowls —running back Wilbur Jackson, who played for the Washington Redskins in their 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Defensive tackle Bob Baumhower, cornerback Don McNeal, running back Tony Nathan and center Dwight Stephenson played for Miami. Those four were back, joined by running back Joe Carter, two years later when Miami lost 38-16 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Those two games are the only Super Bowls in which more than three former Alabama players have participated.

Linebacker Cornelius Bennett has played in more Super Bowls than any other former Alabama star, going to four with the Buffalo Bills and one with the Atlanta Falcons.