Tide needs answers to key questions in facing Georgia in CFP title game

For Young to hit Jameson Williams on more big plays, the offensive line will need to give him time. Who’s available and how well they play could play a significant role in that.

Can Jameson Williams replicate SEC Championship Game success?

Williams’ speed proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to handle. He caught a 67-yard touchdown pass and a 55-yard touchdown pass.

He isn’t expected to have John Metchie III opposite of him, though, because of Metchie’s ACL injury. That certainly doesn’t help, because whenever the two have been on the field together this season, defenses haven’t been able to key on just one.

But Williams proved against Georgia that he can still make plays even when Metchie isn’t on the field. Metchie left the SEC Championship Game in the first half and did not return. Williams’ second touchdown, the one that went for 55 yards, came without Metchie on the field.

Georgia is sure to dedicate resources to stopping Williams, but his speed might still prove to be too much to handle.

Can Alabama limit TE Brock Bowers?