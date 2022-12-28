Tide offensive line impresses Kansas State

There’s always something interesting when complete strangers meet in a bowl game.

Alabama, for example, has never faced Kansas State as they prepare for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both peacefully coexisted in Power 5 conferences before their paths aligned in the Superdome.

In light of that, Kansas State defensive players were asked their impression of the Crimson Tide based on the tape they’ve seen. A consistent response centered around the offensive line.

“Up front, their athleticism goes along with the size they have,” linebacker Daniel Green said. “They’re just really athletic up front. I think that’s the biggest thing that I see differently. Not saying the Big 12 doesn’t have athletes but when you’re 320 or 330 pounds and you can move the way they move their feet and pass off blocks like that, it’s a good up-front team.”

The Alabama rushing offense ranks 29th nationally by averaging 197.4 yards a game. The 20 sacks allowed is the 43rd best.

This was an Alabama offensive line that, at times, took criticism from Saban who wanted to see more physicality.

Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman was impressed with what he saw.

“I think probably the – people talk about the stars, and they certainly had their share of those over the years. But really up-front, they’re phenomenal,” he said. “I think they’re strong. They’re athletic. They move well. They work well. They’re cohesive. I think that’s kind of the gel that gets this thing all going. And then when you couple that will with playmakers all around those guys, I think it makes them a real dangerous crew to stop.”

Alabama lost starting left guard Javion Cohen to the transfer portal but will bump up Tyler Booker, a freshman already in the heavy rotation all season.

Green, the Wildcat linebacker, noted that interior position when asked for specific standouts.

“Their guards are pretty good,” he said. “They move well. They pass off things well. They sustain blocks pretty well. It’s a challenge we’re really excited to take out because up front, we’ve got some dudes and they’ve got dudes so we’re going to battle with them and go at it. I’m excited about that.”

Alabama and Kansas State kick off at 11 a.m. CT on New Year’s Eve Day in the Superdome.

Battle becomes latest Tide in Senior Bowl

Alabama’s Jordan Battle has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Tuesday.

“We’re excited to add Jordan to an already loaded DB group for this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl,” executive director Jim Nagy told Al.com. “There are a number of guys in that position group who are projected to be top 100 picks, and we’ve spoken to many NFL teams that have Jordan in that range as well.”

Battle marks the ninth member of the Crimson Tide to participate in the Feb. 4 game. Last week, Nagy said when Alabama’s Henry To’oto’o accepted his invitation that there was a chance Battle and quarterback Bryce Young could join the roster. Nagy said, however, any decision about Young’s status will be determined after Alabama’s game against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Battle, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound defensive back, recorded 62 tackles to go with two pass breakups for the season. He picked up semifinalist recognition from the Lott IMPACT Trophy and was named to the watch lists for the Bednarik and Nagurski, presented annually to the nation’s top defender.

Prior to the start of the season, Battle was named one of the team’s permanent captains.

This time last year, Battle was rated as the fifth-best safety in the draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper and was most commonly projected as a second-round pick in April’s draft.

Battle joins To’oto’o, DeMarco Hellam, DJ Dale, Byron Young, Emil Ekiyor, Tyler Steen, Will Reichard and Cameron Latu as Alabama representatives in Mobile.

“This now gives us nine Alabama players on the roster, which is the second most in the 74-year history of the game,” Nagy said. “We expect these players to be a big draw for Crimson Tide fans from along the Gulf Coast and throughout the state of Alabama.”