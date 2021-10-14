Tide prepares for Mississippi State's Air Raid attack

Coming off an ugly night in College Station, Alabama’s about to see an offense unlike any it’ll face this season.

A year after shutting out Mike Leach’s first Mississippi State team 41-0 last season, Alabama faces the Bulldogs finding the rhythm of Leach’s pass-happy offense coming off a bye weekend.

Where the Crimson Tide has a balance between runs and passes, Mississippi State is the opposite. That creates issues with keeping fresh defensive lineman on the field for a game that figures to see more passes than Alabama has seen in years.

The Bulldogs (3-2) average 57 passes thrown a game while Alabama defenses have seen 27 on average and no more than Miami’s 32. Only two Alabama opponents in the past decade have more than 50 passing attempts when both South Carolina in 2019 and Clemson in the 2016 national title game had 57 each.

The last three MSU games included 67, 62 and 59 passes, respectively. In terms of rushing, it is last nationally in rushing yards per game (56.2) and rushing attempts (93).