Tide to face Rick Pitino, Iona in NCAA first round

Additionally, senior transfer Jordan Bruner scored 16 points for Yale in a 79-74 loss to LSU in the 2019 NCAA first round, and sophomore Jahvon Quinerly was a member of Villanova’s 2019 NCAA team but did not play in the Wildcats’ two games

“There’s a sense of urgency of finishing their senior year with as much as they can possibly get done,” Oats said on a Zoom call. “So a regular-season championship, a (SEC) tournament championship and as deep a run as we can make in the NCAA Tournament, that’s what those guys’ goal is.

“I think our guys will come motivated (for the NCAA Tournament). I think it’s the best sporting event on the planet. I’ve been fortunate enough to participate in four of them so far -- one as an assistant, three as a head coach. I love them. I think they’re the best. It’s obviously going to look a little bit different this year, but it’s still the NCAA Tournament and I think our guys want to be in it.”