Tide's Jones selected third-team All-American; Shackelford honorable mention

Alabama senior Herbert Jones and sophomore Jaden Shackelford are now All-Americans.
The two Tide players were named to the Associated Press All-American men’s basketball team, announced by the AP Tuesday.
Jones, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward/guard, was named a third-team selection, while Shackelford, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard, was named an honorable mention All-American.
Jones, the lone Southeastern Conference player to make the first, second or third team, finished the season with 11.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game and is also considered one of the top defensive players in the SEC.
Shackelford averaged a team-high 14.2 points a game for Bama along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game.
The two helped Alabama to 24-6 record and to the SEC regular-season and tournament titles plus a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The two and their Tide teammates face Iona in the NCAA Tournament first round on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Associated Press first team consisted of Iowa’s Luke Garza, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert.
The second team featured Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs, Southern California’s Evan Mobley, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.
Joining Alabama’s Jones on the third team were Baylor’s Davion Mitchell, Houston’s Quentin Grimes, Loyola of Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig and Oregon’s Chris Duarte.
Three SEC players joined Shackelford as honorable mention All-Americans: Florida’s Tre Mann, Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippin Jr., and LSU’s Cameron Thomas.
The complete AP All-American team, including stats of players selected to the first three teams, is below:
First Team
Luka Garza, Iowa, 6-11, 265, senior, Washington, D.C., 23.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.7 bpg (63 of 63 first-place votes, 315 points)
Jared Butler, Baylor, 6-3, 195, junior, Reserve, Louisiana, 17.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.8 apg (60, 309)
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, 6-5, 200, junior, Chicago, 20.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.3 apg (59, 307)
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, 6-8, 220, freshman, Arlington, Texas, 20.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.6 apg (55, 299)
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga, 6-7, 220, senior, Edmonds, Washington, 19.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.8 apg (50, 284)
Second Team
Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, sophomore, Richardson, Texas, 18.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.0 apg (9, 188)
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga, 6-4, 205, freshman, West St. Paul, Minnesota, 14.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.5 apg (8, 169)
Evan Mobley, Southern California, 7-0, 210, freshman, Murrieta, California, 16.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.0 bpg (4, 161)
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, 7-1, 255, freshman, Alexandria, Virginia, 14.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.4 bpg (2, 116)
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, 285, sophomore, Kingston, Jamaica, 17.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.2 bpg (2, 111)
Third Team
Davion Mitchell, Baylor, 6-2, 205, junior, Hinesville, Georgia, 14.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 5.4 apg (84)
Quentin Grimes, Houston, 6-5, 205, junior, The Woodlands, Texas, 18.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.9 apg (68)
Herbert Jones, Alabama, 6-8, 210, senior, Greensboro, Alabama, 11.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.4 apg (66)
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago, 6-9, 255, senior, Algonquin, Illinois, 15.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.0 apg (44)
Chris Duarte, Oregon, 6-6, 190, sophomore, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, 16.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 apg (35)
Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga; Alex Barcello, BYU; Scottie Barnes, Florida State; Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky; James Bouknight, Connecticut; Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh; Derek Culver, West Virginia; Antoine Davis, Detroit; Kendrick Davis, SMU; David Duke, Providence; Collin Gillespie, Villanova; Raiquan Gray, Florida State; Sam Hauser, Virginia; Jay Huff, Virginia; Nah’Shon Hyland, Virginia Commonwealth; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Andrew Jones, Texas; Carlik Jones, Louisville; EJ Liddell, Ohio State; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall; Jaquori McLaughlin, UC Santa Barbara; Tre Mann, Florida; Remy Martin, Arizona State; Miles McBride, West Virginia; Mac McClung, Texas Tech; Matt Mitchell, San Diego State; Moses Moody, Arkansas; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt; Neemias Queta, Utah State; Austin Reaves, Oklahoma; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova; Jaden Shackelford, Alabama; Terry Taylor, Austin Peay; MaCio Teague, Baylor; Cameron Thomas, LSU; Franz Wagner, Michigan; Trevion Williams, Purdue; McKinley Wright IV, Colorado; Moses Wright, Georgia Tech; Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton.