Tide's Jones selected third-team All-American; Shackelford honorable mention

Alabama senior Herbert Jones and sophomore Jaden Shackelford are now All-Americans.

The two Tide players were named to the Associated Press All-American men’s basketball team, announced by the AP Tuesday.

Jones, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward/guard, was named a third-team selection, while Shackelford, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard, was named an honorable mention All-American.

Jones, the lone Southeastern Conference player to make the first, second or third team, finished the season with 11.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game and is also considered one of the top defensive players in the SEC.

Shackelford averaged a team-high 14.2 points a game for Bama along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game.

The two helped Alabama to 24-6 record and to the SEC regular-season and tournament titles plus a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The two and their Tide teammates face Iona in the NCAA Tournament first round on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Associated Press first team consisted of Iowa’s Luke Garza, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert.