Times set for Alabama, Auburn A-Day games

Alabama and Auburn A-Day game times were announced Wednesday along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference teams’ spring contests.
Both Alabama and Auburn have spring games on April 17. Defending national champion Alabama will kick off its A-Day at noon on ESPN, while Auburn starts at 1 p.m. The Auburn game will not be televised, but will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Auburn began spring drills this past Monday and Alabama opens its spring practice this Friday.
For both in-state schools, it is a return for a spring game. Both had last year’s event canceled by the COVID-19 virus.
Seven of the conference’s 14 teams play on April 17, as Mississippi State (11 a.m.), Vanderbilt (11 a.m.), LSU (noon.), Georgia (1 p.m.) and Arkansas (2 p.m.) also play their spring scrimmages that day. Alabama’s game will be the only one televised nationally. The other six will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Auburn’s A-Day intrasquad scrimmage, which will be at Jordan-Hare Stadium, will be the de facto home debut for new head coach Bryan Harsin, who was hired on Dec. 22.
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, in a recent interview posted on Facebook, indicated that there would likely be limited capacity for Alabama’s A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“The plan is, at this point, to have a full spring practice, to have an A-Day,” Byrne said. “It’s not done yet, but we’re probably gonna end up having to ticket the event because we will have to limit capacity somewhere probably in the 20 to 25 percent range. We haven’t finalized that yet, working through those details, but we are gonna have it, which we didn’t have last year, so that’s another good step for us.”
Missouri has the earliest spring contest in the SEC, holding its Black & Gold Spring Game this Saturday at 1 p.m.
After the seven games on April 17, the final spring games are April 24 at South Carolina (1 p.m.), Texas A&M (1 p.m.), Tennessee (3 p.m.) and Ole Miss (4 p.m.). All those will streamed on SEC Network+.
Florida and Kentucky are not holding a spring game this year.