Allen named Houston County football coach; Greenwood hired to coach Cottonwood basketball

For the second straight time, Houston County officials have turned to a former Lions coach to take over the Houston County High School football coaching position.

Jake Allen, an assistant football coach, girls basketball and track/field coach at the Columbia school from 2015-20, was hired Monday night as the Lions new head football coach. He replaces Chip Harris, who left two weeks ago to take an assistant football job at Daleville. Harris just finished his second season in his second stint at Houston County. He had a highly-successful tenure there from 1997-2001 (35-23 record).

Allen comes to Houston County after coaching for two-and-a-half seasons at Slocomb. In addition to his football role, he will be the school’s athletic director and a physical education teacher.

“I am excited about going back,” Allen said. “I enjoyed my time there. It was kind of bittersweet when I left, so I am excited about going back.”

The Allen hire was one of two head coaching jobs approved Monday by the Houston County School Board. The system also hired longtime Dothan Schools System employee Greg Greenwood as Cottonwood’s boys basketball coach.

The Houston County job is the fourth stop for Allen. In addition to Houston County and Slocomb, he was with the Dothan High Tigers football team for three seasons (2012-14) as wide receivers coach. He was offensive coordinator and track/field head coach at Slocomb.

A former college standout at Mississippi College, the 6-foot-4 Allen, a wide receiver, has pro football experience as he was part of the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns (2008-10) in the NFL, the Calgary Stampede (2011) in the Canadian Football League and the Georgia Force of the Arena Football league (2012). He played in two games with Green Bay and one with Cleveland, but his biggest success came in Arena Football where he caught 37 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Allen played football, basketball and even one year of tennis at Wayne County High School in Waynesboro, Miss. After a year of basketball at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, Miss., he switched back to football and played at Mississippi College, a Division-III school at the time.

During his career at Mississippi College from 2005-2007, Allen was a two-time all-conference honoree who caught 152 passes for 2,867 yards with 26 career touchdowns that were all still school records prior to the 2021 season.

He had a breakout season in 2007, earning SWC Offensive Player of the Year and first-team Division III All-American status after catching 61 passes for 1,254 yards and 12 touchdowns, all still single-season records at Mississippi College.

In returning to Houston County, Allen wants to build a close-knight program with the players.

“It is all about trying to connect with the kids and building relationships,” Allen said. “Of course, I want to win – every coach wants to win – but with me, my success won’t be determined by how many wins I have.

“That is not how I want to look at myself in the future being a successful coach. With me, being a successful coach is about how many kids come back to your program and stay in touch. That is what success is to me.”

The close-knit approach not only applies to players but to the community located in eastern Houston County near the Georgia state line.

“We definitely had that school spirit when I was there and I want to make sure we continue to have that school spirit, that passion as far as any sport because once the kids start having fun, it makes the job easier,” Allen said. “I want to make sure we get the community comes out and support us. Let’s build this program up and continue to do great things.”

Harris guided the Lions to a 5-5 record last season after the program won only five games the previous three years combined.

“I definitely think we left it better than we found it,” Harris said. “We got it back to winning and I felt it was time to step away. There are a lot of returning players and we got it turned around, so whoever got it should do pretty well.”

Harris said he was intrigued at coaching at Daleville under head coach Will Garner.

“Coach Garner had a lot of impact on the move along with the administration at Daleville,” Harris said. “They seem top-notch and it looks like a place that is a lot of fun to work at.”

Greenwood gets first head coaching job

After 15 years as an assistant coach, mostly in the Dothan Schools System, Greg Greenwood is getting his first head coaching job as the Cottonwood’s boys basketball coach.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for me,” said Greenwood, who will also be a physical education teacher. “I just thank Darren Stewart, the principal at Cottonwood, and Superintendent Brandy White for giving me the opportunity.

“They are the first ones to give me an opportunity to actual lead a group of young men under my own power. I thank them for that opportunity and I am looking forwarded to it.”

A Dothan graduate in the early 1990s who played football under Bobby Devane, Greenwood comes to Cottonwood after serving as an assistant football and boys basketball coach the last three years with the Dothan Wolves. He began his coaching career as assistant football coach at Northview in the 2007-08 academic year and followed that with two years an assistant with the Dothan Tigers and two years at Ashford before returning to the Dothan Tigers for six seasons.

He was an assistant boys basketball at Abbeville for a season before being hired by the Dothan Wolves in 2019-20.

Greenwood replaces Lazabian Jackson, who left both the Cottonwood boys and girls basketball head jobs to pursue a personal business adventure.

“They have been fortunate to have some good basketball coaches there in the past few years, so I want to add on to what they have been doing,” Greenwood said. “I want to continue to try and build that entire program and that’s from the top to the bottom from the varsity down to middle school.

“As far as style of play, I haven’t met the team or have had tryouts yet, but judging from the guys that are returning we will probably be more of an up-tempo style of basketball with a lot of pressure and lot of trapping and man-to-man defense because of a lack of size it appears we will have. But if personnel dictate, we may go a different route.”

Greenwood said he won’t be able to do much this month when basketball coaches are allowed to work their teams for the summer.

“It is so late, I am not going to attempt to do any play dates or anything,” Greenwood said. “I will focus more on seeing them play a little bit and get organized as a team. I am currently trying to work on the schedule. There is a lot logistics I have to do right now.”

After graduating from Dothan High School, Greenwood attended the Air Force Academy before finishing his college degree at Troy University.

