Area football coaches deal with mental challenges of COVID-19

The unpredictability of COVID-19 has been mentally challenging for high school football coaches preparing for a season still in doubt.
“The kids have adapted well, but every day is so mentally and physically taxing,” Geneva coach Les Sanders said during a Coaches Media Day sponsored by Encore Rehab at the Enterprise Country Club on Friday.
“It really wears you down. We just say, ‘Guys, it’s nobody’s fault; everybody is having to do this.’ Every day you get up and you just don’t know.
“The teams that adjust well and get into a routine and understand it’s either this or nothing – get that down, and then move on – the teams that do that will have the best chance.”
Geneva County coach JimBob Striplin tries to keep an open mind.
“I think you stay positive and plan on continuing on as ordinary,” Striplin said. “I think you’ve got to compartmentalize everything. You’ve got to compartmentalize the fact that you’re a football coach and you’ve got to get a football team ready, but then right over here lurking is the potential of a shutdown. We saw what happened in the spring. We’re going to prepare to play until they pull the plug on us.”
Striplin tries to keep his players abreast of the ever-changing situation the best he can.
“First and foremost, we continue to warn them what’s going to happen if we don’t abide by the guidelines,” Striplin said. “For any young man it’s a change in the way of life as far as wearing a mask, or keeping your hands washed more than usual – it’s going to be a change in their daily routines. Kids are going to be kids, but at the same time we have to warn them what may happen.”
Goshen coach Bart Snyder leans on his faith to try and display an upbeat attitude.
“It’s my job to lead these guys and just know that what we do is the right thing,” Snyder said. “We’ve got to love and care for these kids. A lot of these kids, when they come to school and they come to practice, we’re the positive.
“That’s what I look at – what I can do to make a difference in a young person’s life – something positive.”
Snyder said social media can make keeping a positive outlook more difficult.
“These kids are watching and hearing the negative that is out there, and there is so much of that today,” Snyder said. “The question is, ‘Are we going to play?’ They hear what one state is doing, and another state is doing, and one county is doing – it’s a difficult thing. But we have to follow up with them by being positive.”
Daleville coach Desmond Lett tries to keep as normal a routine as possible.
“Whenever you wake up, you have to think about the things that you can control,” Lett said. “You can’t control what goes on with this COVID.
“Whenever I’m talking to my kids, I tell them you have to prepare as if there is going to be a season. My kids ask me all of the time, ‘Are we going to play, are we going to play?’ I say, ‘Yeah, as far as I know we’re going to play and we’re going to prepare as if we’re going to play.’”
New Carroll coach Patrick Plott views the situation much the same way.
“I’m approaching it every day that we’re going to play football until I know different,” Plott said. “I approach it the same way as if we didn’t have a pandemic.
“I told them (players) we’re going to approach it every day like we’re going to play until we know different.”