Area football coaches deal with mental challenges of COVID-19

The unpredictability of COVID-19 has been mentally challenging for high school football coaches preparing for a season still in doubt.

“The kids have adapted well, but every day is so mentally and physically taxing,” Geneva coach Les Sanders said during a Coaches Media Day sponsored by Encore Rehab at the Enterprise Country Club on Friday.

“It really wears you down. We just say, ‘Guys, it’s nobody’s fault; everybody is having to do this.’ Every day you get up and you just don’t know.

“The teams that adjust well and get into a routine and understand it’s either this or nothing – get that down, and then move on – the teams that do that will have the best chance.”

Geneva County coach JimBob Striplin tries to keep an open mind.

“I think you stay positive and plan on continuing on as ordinary,” Striplin said. “I think you’ve got to compartmentalize everything. You’ve got to compartmentalize the fact that you’re a football coach and you’ve got to get a football team ready, but then right over here lurking is the potential of a shutdown. We saw what happened in the spring. We’re going to prepare to play until they pull the plug on us.”

Striplin tries to keep his players abreast of the ever-changing situation the best he can.

“First and foremost, we continue to warn them what’s going to happen if we don’t abide by the guidelines,” Striplin said. “For any young man it’s a change in the way of life as far as wearing a mask, or keeping your hands washed more than usual – it’s going to be a change in their daily routines. Kids are going to be kids, but at the same time we have to warn them what may happen.”