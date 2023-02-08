For the second game in a row, Auburn lost in the final seconds, this time suffering an 83-78 defeat in a rematch with Texas A&M on Tuesday in College Station.

It marked the third-consecutive time the Aggies have beaten the Tigers, and the latter of those squads has now lost four of its last five. Auburn has lost those games by an average of 6.8 points, and its past three losses have come by a combined 11 points.

“You score 78 on the road in here, against a really good defensive team, it's enough to win,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Our second-half defense let us down. We fouled them too much. It didn't matter if we were playing man or playing zone, we just couldn't find a way to keep them off the foul line.”

The pace of the night often seemed dictated by the whistle, as Auburn (17-7, 7-4 SEC) fell into foul trouble early and often.

The Tigers managed a 20-3 run at one point in the first half, putting themselves into a 12-point lead. That dwindled to a one-point deficit at the half, though, as 10 of the Tigers’ 12 first-half fouls came 10 minutes before intermission.

The 44 combined fouls called reached a single-game season high for an Auburn game. Texas A&M (17-7, 9-2 SEC) shot 39 free throws to Auburn’s 14. It marked the visitors’ largest free throw attempt differential this season.

"You really can't,” Pearl said of overcoming the free throw disparity. “You've just got to do a better job of defending without fouling. But it's really hard to overcome.”

The Aggies also took advantage of Auburn’s foul woes late, most notably with forward Julius Marble in a matchup with a Johni Broome, who was one whistle away from his fifth foul. The Aggie had a 20-point, seven-rebound night, and he scored 11 points after Broome was called for his fourth foul at the 10:37 mark of the second half.

Wendell Green Jr. again showed up for the Tigers, especially late. With a team-high 20 points, he scored 10 of his points after the game came within one possession around the 8-minute mark.

“He does so much for us,” Pearl said of Green. “Got so much confidence in Wendell. He's one of the very best small guards in the entire country. I don't know that there's a guard in our country under 6-foot that's better than Wendell Green. He's an incredible competitor. He makes plays on both ends of the floor.

“So that's a very disappointed locker room. Johni had another double-double. I wish I could've gotten him the ball a little bit more.”

Broome, who fouled out in the final seconds of play, had 18 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Tyrece Radford, the A&M guard who gave the Tigers fits with a 30-point performance earlier this year, was held in check. He only added 10 points, but Wade Taylor IV, who added 15 to Radford’s 30-point performance at Neville Arena, wasn’t. Taylor had a game-high 22 points Tuesday. He shot 4 of 10 from deep and was 8 of 9 at the free throw line, which matched a game-high in free throw attempts.