BIRMINGHAM — When Auburn went to Greenville, S.C., as the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament last season, it was Dylan Cardwell’s first-ever trip to the Big Dance.

“Being here last year,” Cardwell said, “I was very starstruck about March Madness because I grew up watching it as a kid.”

The big man said his phone was snapping pictures and videos. He was exploring Greenville in his downtime. But in the end, Cardwell’s first tournament experience ended within the week. The Tigers were bounced in the Round of 32 by an upset from 10th-seeded Miami.

This year, though?

“I realize it's more of a business trip than, you know, being a fan,” Cardwell said. “I feel like that's the biggest turnaround for all of us.”

When the Tigers entered the NCAA Tournament last season, only one of them had had any experience in March. That was Walker Kessler, who had logged 13 minutes as a Tar Heel the season prior. Beyond him, the rest of the Tigers were cubs in the circumstance.

This year is much different, however. Ten Tigers have at least two games of tournament experience under their belt, nine of which were on last year’s squad. Leading scorer Johni Broome has also played in March, facing off against West Virginia in 2020’s tournament while at Morehead State, and his first tournament experience was quite similar to Cardwell's.

“My first year, my freshman year, it was a little bit of ‘starstruck.' You know, as a kid, everyone dreams of being in March Madness,” Broome said, looking around Auburn’s locker room and pointing toward March Madness logos.

It’s quite a bit to take in the first time, Broome said, inadvertently agreeing with Cardwell. On the same note, Broome agreed that it's different the second time around.

“I feel like once you play in it, it’s going to come natural,” Broome said. “I feel like we’re going to be ready to play. The lights ain’t going to be too bright for us.”

Broome and the nine other Tigers have 20 combined games of NCAA Tournament experience, albeit they're encompassed in last season’s two-game run and Broome’s lone contest in 2020.

Still, the veterans and newcomers alike believe the experience gives them an edge.

“That's all you can really ask for, as a freshman in my shoes, just ask for experience,” Tre Donaldson said. “I feel like that's helped us a lot, because they've been there. And I feel like that can help us a lot tomorrow night.”

The experience advantage is apparent in Auburn’s draw in Birmingham. Thursday’s opponent, No. 8 seed Iowa, has 18 games’ worth of tournament experience split between seven players. Northern Kentucky, making its first appearance in the tournament since 2019, rosters no one who would’ve played in its last appearance.

In one sense, Houston is loaded with experience, having 44 combined tournament games under its belt. Still, that’s spread among nine players; one fewer than Auburn has.

“You kind of know what to expect,” Broome said. “You kind of know there’s going to be bright lights. But I feel like we’re all prepared. We’re a very experienced team. So I feel like we’re going to make a run in it.”