Auburn guard Jamal Johnson to enter the transfer portal

The Auburn men’s basketball team is in danger losing another player this offseason.

Auburn junior guard Jamal Johnson will be entering the transfer portal, an Auburn spokesman confirmed Wednesday. The news comes a little over a week after freshman Justin Powell announced his intent to transfer.

The news was first reported by Stock Riser’s Jake Weingarten.

Johnson came to Auburn prior to the 2019-2020 season after starting his collegiate career at Memphis. He played in all 27 games for the Tigers in 2020-21 and averaged 9.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while also recording 36 assists on the season. He was crucial for Auburn down the stretch, as he handled the majority of the point-guard duties once freshman Sharife Cooper injured his ankle on Feb. 21.

Johnson spoke highly about the future of the Tigers’ program after Auburn beat Mississippi State 78-71 on March 6.

“I think we were the youngest team experience-wise in the whole country,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of everybody, the way we battled through a lot of adversity and everything. I don’t know what place we finished in the SEC or whatever, but next year I can see potential in us, and we grind.”