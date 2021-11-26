Auburn has to have several things go right to upset Alabama

Alabama's run defense is elite: fourth in the country with 2.63 yards allowed per carry and fifth with 85.9 allowed per game.

So what does Auburn do: play more to its own strengths or to Alabama's weaknesses? The latter would mean relying heavily on a backup quarterback. The former would require patience in establishing Tank Bigsby, who is 60 yards away from 1,000 this year. He is Auburn's best source of offense, but Mike Bobo tends to avoid running him into the ground.

Steal points situationally and with style

The red zone must become the orange zone if Auburn hopes to pull off the upset. Alabama's defense allows touchdowns on 61.5 percent of opponents' red-zone trips, ranking ninth in the SEC. But Auburn has struggled to finish drives, also ranking ninth in the league with its 63.2 percent red-zone offense.

On the other side, the Tide's 74 percent touchdown rate in the red zone leads the SEC. And Alabama is best in the country on third down, converting 56.5 percent.

"You want to be clutch," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. Auburn has blown big leads twice in a row. Can't shock the nation if you can't make clutch plays in those situations.