BIRMINGHAM — Auburn’s offense has come together over the past month.

Since the Tigers’ Feb. 14 win against Missouri, they’re averaging 75.8 points per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, all of which are marks that exceed the program’s season totals.

That offensive success is set to be put to the test against top-seeded Houston, though. When the Tigers and Cougars square off at 6:10 p.m. CDT Saturday at Legacy Arena in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32, ninth-seeded Auburn will be seeing one of the best defenses in Division I.

“They're a physical team,” Auburn center Johni Broome said. “They want to try to make you uncomfortable and make you take bad shots, but we just have to execute our offense well and get the shots that we want to take.”

Houston’s scoring defense is one of the best in the nation. The Cougars sit at No. 4 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency ranking, thanks in large part to having a nation’s best 36.1% field goal percentage. Their defense also allows an average of 56.4 points per game, which is the second fewest in Division I.

The Cougars have allowed 60 or more points in less than half their games, and only four teams — South Florida, Memphis, Alabama and Central Florida — have scored more than 70 points against them.

They’re also a top-25 rebounding team, averaging the 19th-most rebounds per game in Division I while logging the seventh-best rebounding margin.

“You watch the guys, watch tape, you know, watch them just run to the glass and run through people,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “And knowing that we're going to have to put bodies on bodies, and some of our guys may not be able to get a rebound, but they have to make sure that their matchup doesn't get a rebound. So our biggest challenge tomorrow will be keeping Houston off the glass.”

The two Cougars who do the most on the glass are forwards J’Wan Roberts and Jarace Walker, who average a respective 7.9 and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Guard Jamal Shead is also a defensive presence for the Cougars, winning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors this season. He’s averaging 1.8 steals per game.

“He is, I think in many ways, their heart and their soul, and just does a great job getting downhill, does a great job facilitating,” Pearl said of Shead. “Will just take the ball from you, whether you want him to or not. He is going to take your rock.”

Two Houston stars say they are playing

Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead — two of No. 1 seed Houston’s best players — said they’re planning to play against ninth-seeded Auburn in their Round of 32 game Saturday.

“I'm playing tomorrow, 100%,” Sasser said Friday. “I've been doing a lot of rehab treatment since I got back to the hotel yesterday, and, you know, it's going good.”

Shead followed his teammate, adding: “Yeah, I'm good. 100% going tomorrow.”

Both confirmed the expectation a day after a nine-point victory over No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky. Sasser left that game at halftime and Shead played with a hyperextended knee. The former finished with five points in 14 minutes, and the latter with 13 points while posting six assists and turnovers each.

The injury bug has followed the Cougars since their American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal matchup with Cincinnati, in which Sasser suffered the non-contact groin injury he’s since been nursing. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said after the Cougars’ win over the Norse that his team has been different ever since.

“We're not the team we were that was 31-3 and a 1-seed,” Sampson said Thursday. “The team on the floor tonight is not a 1-seed. The last time we were a 1-seed the team was probably when we played Cincinnati. That team was a 1-seed. Memphis, no. And tonight, no. And we have to figure it out.”

The duo of Sasser and Shead are No. 1 and No. 3 in scoring for Houston, averaging 16.7 and 10.4 points per contest. Named an All-American, Sasser’s high-scoring efforts have lasted throughout his junior season. He’s had 12 20-point games, including a career-best 31 points against South Florida. He’s had 28 double-digit scoring games this year.

Shead was named American Conference Defensive Player of the Year this season, averaging 1.8 steals per game.

“Their two guards, they keep you off balance every time they come down to court,” Auburn guard Zep Jasper said. “They're just guards who put so much pressure on you. They're guards who can facilitate what's going on three levels — from the inside out, shoot the 3 ball also, drive and kick. They just do a lot of great things for Houston, and I think they're the key piece to Houston's backcourt.”

Jasper, who spoke prior to the duo’s comments, added that their health status hasn’t made a huge impact in how Auburn is scouting the Cougars. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl also added that the team expected both to play Saturday.

“I really think they're going to fight through it,” Jasper said. “Those types of guys, they live for those moments. They're great players. They've been in these moments before. ... So, if I'm imagining, I would think they'd be pretty healthy for tomorrow, because this is a big game for them, but also for us.”