Auburn pounds Florida State; advances to Sunday's night regional final

For the second time this weekend, Auburn baseball has shown that all it takes is one inning to make a difference, as a seven-run fourth gave the Tigers an insurmountable lead and eventual 21-7 win against No. 3 seed Florida State in Game 4 of the Auburn Regional.

With the win, Auburn advances to the regional finals, which will start at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Tigers will face either UCLA or Florida State, who play in Game 5 at 1 p.m. Sunday. A Tiger win Sunday night advances Auburn to next week’s Super Regional. A loss and Auburn has to play a second regional final on Monday in a winner-take-all victory for the Super Regional.

Prior to Saturday, the Tigers had played Florida State 16 times in regionals and Super Regionals, but they hadn’t won their past seven contests against the Seminoles. The win marks the program’s first postseason victory against Florida State since May 25, 1997, and extends a program record of eight consecutive regional wins.

"There's so many guys contributing in so many ways," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "Played amazing team offense and just played together for these two nights, and we at least give ourselves an opportunity to play for a regional championship."

Much like its 11-run first inning against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, Auburn (39-19) scored seven runs in the fourth Saturday and effectively sealed the game. Already up 3-0, the Tigers tallied five hits and four walks in the frame.

Cole Foster singled to start the scoring, plating a Mike Bello run to make it 4-0 and advancing Blake Rambusch to third. Following an intentional walk of Sonny DiChiara, Bobby Peirce reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Rambusch and loaded the bases and extended the lead to five.

A right-field single from Brooks Carlson received the most energy from a packed Plainsman Park, as it was hit in tandem with an E9. Florida State right fielder Jaime Ferrer couldn’t corral Carlson’s single, and it rolled to the outfield fence as two more runs scored. A two-RBI double from Brody Moore and an RBI single from Kason Howell capped Auburn’s fourth-inning onslaught.

Moore led the Tigers with five hits, including a triple, and five RBI. Howell was 4 for 5 with three doubles, and Carlson and Dichiara both logged multi-hit games, including a ninth-inning solo shot for Sonny D.

"Hitting is contagious," Moore said. "Those games are fun when everybody's linking it up. We're just having a great time out there, but it really helps us when we've got a pitcher like Joseph [Gonzalez] out there just getting outs day in, day out."

The right-handed Gonzalez logged a quality start, pitching into the seventh and giving up three earned runs and four hits on 96 pitches, which was his third-longest start this year, and his longest since a mid-April start against Mississippi State.

"He's really fast tempo," Moore said of Gonzalez. "And we know he's going to get ground balls and pop ups and we've got to be on our toes. That's who you want to play behind as a defender, as an infielder, as an outfielder, and we just really liked when he's on the mound."

Although Gonzalez pieced together a considerable outing, Thompson said that, at this point of the season, his staff isn't "trying to win an ERA crown," and it shows.

"It's about winning now," Thompson said. "We think there's a certain strategy that we have to do to try to win, and that's why I think we've been a little slow finishing the two games."

The Tigers let the Seminoles crawl back late, giving up six runs in the final three innings, including three walks and two home runs. But Thompson said Auburn responding with 10 runs of its own in that same span was a positive.

"That told me a lot, because it was more of like a 'hang on tight' deal, and the offense cranked right back up with some new guys in the ball game."

Notably late substitutions Cam Hill and Bryson Ware hit a home run and a two-RBI triple, respectively, during the final third.

Florida State (34-24) "flat out stunk," coach Mike Martin Jr. said, posting a sloppy outing in the field and on the mound, recording four fielding errors, as well as allowing 16 walks while using seven pitchers.

"They made it uncomfortable," Martin said of Auburn. "Their approach and bat and ball skills are outstanding. They're hard to strike out. That's kind of the way we pitch, we punch out a lot of guys. They put balls in play, put pressure on us, and, again, whipped us."

No. 2 UCLA 16, No. 4 Southeastern Louisiana 2

UCLA sent home Southeastern Louisiana with another high-scoring blowout in the first game at Plainsman Park on Saturday.

UCLA (39-23) had its sixth 15-plus run game of the year against the Lions, and their 19 hits were tied for their third-most of the season. Darius Perry had a game-high four hits for UCLA, scoring two runs and driving in another two. Six Bruins had multi-hit games, and three of them had three-hit games.

Ethan Flanagan made his seventh start of the year for UCLA, and went four innings while giving up three walks, two hits and a run. He struck out four.

Southeastern (30-31) had its season end with back-to-back blowouts, but the Lions were 7-3 in their last 10 games before the NCAA Tournament and won the Southland Conference Tournament to make the Auburn Regional. After a nine-game losing streak in March, Southeastern finished the regular season on a 16-9 run.