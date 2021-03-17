Auburn quarterback Bo Nix sees ‘an opportunity’ with new staff entering 2021

AUBURN --- Change has been a constant throughout Auburn quarterback Bo Nix’s time with the Tigers.

Nix has seen his fair share of new setups entering his third year at Auburn, as he had different play-callers in his freshman and sophomore seasons and will have his third offensive coordinator in three years in 2021. This season features the biggest change yet, as head coach Gus Malzahn has been replaced by Bryan Harsin and only one of the Tigers’ 10 assistants from the 2020 staff is back.

Nix has dealt with many moving pieces since Malzahn was fired on Dec. 13. As tough as some of those situations were, the rising junior has remained optimistic about what’s to come.

“Change is difficult. Change is hard to go through, but sometimes, if you take advantage of it on the other side of change it can present an opportunity,” Nix said. “I think that's what we have right now. We have a great opportunity with our new staff. We're all excited. We were excited to get on the field on Monday, that's for sure, to be around different coaches and do some different things.

“To continue on with that, we're extremely excited looking forward to the future.”