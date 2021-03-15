Auburn releases head coach Bryan Harsin’s contract details

Harsin would receive $75,000 if he were named Conference Coach of the Year or $75,000 if he were named National Coach of the Year. He would receive an academic performance bonus of $25,000 if Auburn’s annual one-year APR, as defined by the NCAA, was between .930 and 9.49; $75,000 if the APR was between .950 and .999; and $150,000 if the APR was 1.00.

If Auburn fires Harsin without cause, it will owe the coach 70 percent of his remaining salary through the contract term, half of which will be paid within 30 days of termination. The remaining 50 percent would be paid out over four annual installments, and Harsin's guarantee is not subject to offset or mitigation.

If Harsin leaves Auburn while he is still under contract, his buyout would be $7 million in the first year of his deal, $5 million in the second year and $3 million in his third year. The buyout drops by $1 million in each of the final two years of the contract.

Harsin came to Auburn after a seven-year stint as the head coach at Boise State. He posted a 69-19 record during his time as Broncos head coach, which included a 5-2 mark in 2020.

Harsin replaced Gus Malzahn, who was fired after eight seasons with the Tigers.

Malzahn was owed more than $21 million when Auburn fired him on Dec. 13, and he received half of the amount within 30 days. He was paid $6,927,589 in his final season as Tigers head coach.