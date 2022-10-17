Auburn run defense nears rock bottom historically against Ole Miss

To say Auburn’s performance against the run Saturday was bad would be an understatement.

No. 9 Ole Miss ran all over the Tigers for 448 rushing yards, the most Auburn has allowed in at least two decades. It marked only the fourth time Auburn has given up 400 rush yards in a game in the past two decades, as Wisconsin (400) and LSU (411) both ran wild in 2015, and Arkansas (426) did so in 2002.

Three different Rebels — Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart — had 139, 136 and 115 respective yards, each averaging more than five yards per carry. As a team, Ole Miss averaged 6.5 yards per attempt, and 13 of its 69 carries went for 10-plus yards, generating 262 rush yards on those attempts.

By comparison, only four other teams in the FBS have rushed for more yards in a game this year in Air Force, Army, Navy (all of which run the triple option) and North Texas. Those programs have combined for six performances with more than 448 rush yards, and three of them came against FCS teams. None of those teams had more than two 100-yard rushers in those games. Ole Miss’ yards per carry average Saturday is also the same as Alabama’s nation-leading 6.5 yards per carry average.

Based on the Ole Miss record book, Auburn’s inability to stop the run Saturday could be one of the program’s worst performances historically. The Rebels’ single-game rushing record came against Auburn 71 years ago when they rushed for 515 yards on Nov. 10, 1951, according to the team’s media guide. Saturday’s 448 yards was 67 yards shy of the record.

“There were some different looks that they gave us, but they were running hard,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “The backs ran hard. The quarterback, him being a threat, I thought, helped their inside zone as well. They hit a few sweeps early in the game, some big plays on sweeps. Then they had a good balance — they were outside, they were inside, quarterback was pulling it.”

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe explained the Rebels’ rushing success as a familiar theme for the Tiger defense.

“Missed fits and missed tackles,” Pappoe said. “It’s kind of been a bad trend this season. We’ve got to get it corrected.

"We’re going into a bye week, and everybody on the team has a chance to look in the mirror and reevaluate what we’ve been doing. Because, obviously, it hasn’t been working.”