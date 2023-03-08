Being a manager for the past two years on the Auburn University basketball team has come with a lot of perks for Dothan’s Harrison Holland, but it’s also involved tireless hours of work and dedication to get the job done.

“During the week my tasks range from going and getting the coaches’ lunch to all the way to jumping in at practice sometimes,” Holland said. “I mean, I’ve always told Dad I really have no job description – whatever I’m asked, I do.”

With Auburn set to face Arkansas in the SEC Tournament on Thursday night, Holland and the other managers on the trip had a head start on getting to Nashville.

“The managers are actually busing up there at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning,” Holland said by phone Monday night. “It’s going to be a long day for me.”

The long hours of work have been the norm for the senior, who often was among the first to arrive at Neville Arena before an Auburn home game.

“Saturday we played at 1, so I got there at 6:45 a.m.” Holland said of last week’s game. “Our team had film and shoot around at 7:30, so I have to get there to help set up shoot around and film.

“Then we had pre-game meal at 9 and the managers just kind of hang out instead of going home. Then we go pick up players from the dorms probably an hour and a half before the game. We’ve got constant things to do all game day.”

Holland is not complaining. The former Northview basketball player and president of the final senior class in 2019 before the school consolidated with Dothan High is thankful to be part of a major college basketball program.

“That’s every kid’s dream to play professional sports, but at some point you’ve got to know when the ball stops bouncing for you,” Holland said. “I knew I was never going to be able to play competitively at this level. I was telling my dad the other day; I don’t even know if I can get three dribbles in front of these guys. The speed of the game is unbelievable.”

Auburn has always been a big part of Holland’s life. While growing up, he spent many days on the Plains attending football and basketball games with his father.

“See, that was kind of a hobby for me and my dad,” Holland said. “We didn’t really hunt, or do anything like that in the fall. We always just came up here to Auburn games. We just love Auburn sports. Both of my parents went to Auburn, so that’s kind of how I ended up going here.”

When he arrived on campus as a freshman, Holland felt it best to wait until the next year to try out for a role as a manager.

“I’m also in a fraternity up here so I knew I was going to have a lot going on and didn’t want to try and rush into anything because I knew it was going to be a big-time commitment,” he said. “My sophomore year I was planning to do it and then COVID hit.

“The rules during COVID if you were a manager, you had to live by yourself, get COVID tested like four times a week and I had already signed leases with some of my friends and couldn’t get out of that. It just wasn’t going to work out.”

Going into his junior year, Holland began the steps of hopefully earning a spot with the team.

“It was a resume thing, then an essay thing and then I had a sit-down interview and then a phone interview … so it was about a two-month process before they hired me,” Holland said.

“I love to compete and this helps me. Last year I had more of a smaller role with the team … more like just helping the players with rebounding or the coaches with anything. But this year, I’ve been put on a scout team.”

His role of helping scout opponents involves breaking down lots of film, which includes Arkansas in the SEC tourney.

“My scout is Arkansas on Thursday night and we (scout team) also had Texas A&M during the year, so I also get Texas A&M if we win,” Holland said of the Tigers’ potential second-round foe. “So it’s been a pretty busy week for me trying to get ready for all of these opponents.

“When I say I’m scouting, I do mostly personnel clips. So I’ll go in and watch all of Arkansas’ games and I’ll go clip (Arkansas’ player) Nick Smith’s highlights and get them ready to show the team and I’ll fill out a scouting report for all of the players.

“Doing that has helped me, because last year I didn’t feel like I was part of the wins. This year, scouting an opponent for two or three weeks and then that win finally paying off in a big way is just an unbelievable feeling. It’s just like you’re out there on the court almost.”

Some of the film work comes while a game is in progress. While Holland is often sitting behind the bench with other managers, at times he sits at a table just off to the side of the bench with his eyes focused on a computer screen.

“When I’m sitting there at the film table on a computer, we’re getting a live feed on that computer of our game,” Holland said. “What I’m doing is cutting that game into possessions as it goes. So if Auburn wins the tipoff, I click a 1 and it makes that an Auburn possession until I click that one off. I would click a 2 if we’re playing Alabama and it would be the Alabama possession.

“The main part is I’m cutting it into possession-wise. That way after the game, (Auburn coach) Bruce Pearl can get on his computer and click on Auburn and watch all of our offensive possessions. Or he can click on Alabama and watch all of our defensive possessions from the game.

“The players can also watch their possessions from each game and not have to watch the whole game.”

When not doing film work, Holland has other responsibilities during the course of a game.

“Usually I’m in charge of Bruce Pearl’s stool and stats,” Holland said. “Every media timeout they print off a new stat sheet and I’ll pass them out to all of the coaches. We’re handing out water during timeout. We have the clipboard for him to draw on if he needs to.”

It all happens at a frenzied pace.

“Most of the time it’s a chaotic huddle, because during that time span he’s (Pearl) either yelling at the referees or yelling at players – not a lot happens during timeouts is kind of what I’ve found out,” Holland said.

“It’s a very short amount of time between him and the players. He’s mainly talking to the referees and assistant coaches and trying to get the next play call to his players as quick as possible.”

The scene can get heated at times and Holland has an eagle’s-eye view, so to speak.

“It’s very intense,” Holland said. “The coaches can get very frustrated; the players can get very frustrated. I’ve been behind the scenes and I’ve seen some stuff where the player gets frustrated or the coach gets frustrated during a timeout and we have some issues … but every team has that.

“I think Bruce does a really good job during timeouts of keeping everything calm. Our assistants do a great job of keeping everybody calm and not bickering back and forth for 30 seconds before they have to run back out there.”

Holland says building friendships with the players have made the work worthwhile.

“Me and K.D. Johnson really didn’t have a relationship last year, but me and him have grown to like each other a lot this year,” Holland said. “All of them are great guys. You just get to know some more than others.

“They are some of my best friends now. It’s a really cool experience. If I was a freshman, I would have done it all over again.

“I got into this job because I wanted to build relationships with people and I feel like I’ve done that really, really well.”

Holland is majoring in finance with a minor in analytics and is due to graduate in May. At the final home game last Saturday, he and another senior manager from Dothan, Davis Savoy, were recognized on the court before the game with the senior players.

“It’s kind of overwhelming, “Holland said. “For them to even allow us to be recognized is really awesome. I know a lot of schools don’t really recognize managers very often.

“But just knowing the basketball team and all the others care for all the work we’ve done that really goes unnoticed a lot of times … I mean, it was really special for me and I know for my family.”