Former Auburn men’s basketball coach Bob Davis passes away

Bob Davis, who was Auburn’s head men’s basketball coach from 1973-78, passed away Saturday in his hometown of Georgetown, Ky. at the age of 93.

In five seasons with the Tigers, Davis amassed a 70-61 record, including 42-48 in Southeastern Conference play. His 70 victories rank ninth on Auburn’s all-time wins list. In his second season on the bench, Davis guided the Tigers to an 18-8 record, which tied for the fourth-most wins in a single season at the time in the Auburn record books, and finished third in the SEC.

Davis came to Auburn from Georgetown College (Ky.), where he spent 20 years coaching and teaching. He tallied a 415-182 record with Georgetown. Prior to that, Davis coached at High Point for two seasons and went 37-23.

Born on May 21, 1927 in Buckingham County, Va., Davis graduated from Vinson High School in Huntington, W. Va., and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Naval Aviation. He was honorably discharged the next year before enrolling at Georgetown College where he played football and ran track. Davis graduated from Georgetown in 1950, completed his master’s degree at the University of Kentucky in 1955 and his PhD in education from Peabody at Vanderbilt University in 1963.