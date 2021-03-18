Former Auburn players show off for NFL scouts at Auburn Pro Day

Williams, meanwhile, was consistently Auburn’s No. 1 receiving threat, and he was eager to use Thursday as a chance to prove he could be a top target at the next level, too.

“[My hope was] just to show my athleticism and show what I’ve worked on. I’ve cleaned up some route running and getting in and out of breaks,” Williams said. “I feel like I did great. I showed everything I could show.”

While everyone in attendance Thursday had something to prove, few were facing questions about playing a different position like junior safety Jamien Sherwood.

Sherwood explained some NFL teams are looking at him as a potential linebacker, so he wanted to show he was capable of playing wherever needed. He came away feeling good about his efforts, saying he thought he put on a good show, especially when he went through the drills.

Sherwood’s 4.75 40 time was a bit disappointing, but he explained he stumbled on his first attempt then picked it up with his second effort. Thursday was another chance for players like Sherwood to show what they’re made of, but he believes that misstep won’t overshadow the work he’s done with the Tigers.