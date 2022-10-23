Former Enterprise star Ashley-Sinclair Curtis named 2022 Tom Cousins Award recipient

ATLANTA, Ga. – Auburn junior and former Enterprise girls golf standout Ashley-Sinclair Curtis has been named a recipient of the 2022 Tom Cousins Award, the Tom Cousins Award committee announced at the annual Party on the Green at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday evening.

The committee, which is overseen by representatives from Golf Channel, East Lake Foundation and East Lake Golf Club, named one male and one female recipient from a participating team in the East Lake Cup annually. The award is given to the student-athlete that best exemplifies the civic, community and philanthropic qualities of East Lake Foundation founder Tom Cousins.

Curtis is a 2020 Enterprise High graduate.

“It is awesome to be honored with this award,” said Curtis through an Auburn press release. “I am humbled that the selection committee chose to recognize me. All the glory to God.”

The Enterprise native was also named a member of the SEC Community Service Team in 2022 and named a PNC Achiever in the spring of 2022. Curtis also serves as the team’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SACC) representative.

“They broke the mold with Ashley-Sinclair [Curtis],”Auburn head coach Melissia Luellen said about the junior. “She is amazing. When she was given the opportunity to join the team, she knew that she was going to have to work very hard and she has done that every single day,

“For her to be recognized with the Tom Cousins Award for her philanthropy is well deserved. She is going to be a future leader in our country one day.”

Curtis played in two events for Auburn last season with her best finish coming at the Auburn Individual Tournament when she finished tied for 22nd, shooting a career-low round of 6-over-78 during the event.

Curtis and the Tigers begin play in the East Lake Cup at the prestigious East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday.