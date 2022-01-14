Jabari Smith, transfers have No. 4 Auburn riding hot streak

Freshman Jabari Smith and four transfers have help turn Auburn into one of the nation’s hottest teams.

Led by the potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick Smith, Bruce Pearl’s fourth-ranked Tigers (15-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) have been rapidly ascending the rankings during a 12-game winning streak that’s tied with Davidson for the nation’s longest current binge.

The streak is only one shy of the total number of Auburn victories last season entering Saturday night’s game at Mississippi.

The versatile 6-foot-10, 220-pound Smith has lived up to his billing as a top-5 recruit, the highest rated signee in program history.

“I knew he was a great jump shooter, I just didn’t know he was going to be the best jump shooter I ever coached,” Pearl said. “And he wants to get better. I don’t think any level of success is going to change him. He takes coaching.

“When he doesn’t do something and we call him out on it, he’ll get to the next play and try to improve on it. So yeah, he’s absolutely exceeded my expectations.”

The team has fared quite well, too.