JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Gus Malzahn has last dance with Auburn football team

By all means Malzahn should be credited for keeping Auburn competitive during a time when its cross-state rival has been the most consistently dominant program in the country for the past 10-plus years led by arguably the best coach in college football history in Nick Saban.

Malzahn had enough tricks up his sleeve – and recruited enough talented players – to beat Alabama three times during his tenure. Nobody else has done that.

That alone kept him in the good graces of many Auburn supporters, but many more just never really gravitated to the coach. It was the inconsistency that really drove Auburn faithful bonkers.

From these eyes, Malzahn has been a solid coach, a good man and model representative of the university. But in this what-have-you-done-lately society, all of the above carries little weight when the bulk of those supporting the program have lost faith in the person leading it.

And that’s where it seems things are right now.

So what’s next?

I surmise several strong candidates have expressed interest through their agents or the hammer wouldn’t have fallen so quickly.