JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Gus Malzahn has last dance with Auburn football team

When Auburn supporters have more interest in an early-season basketball game than the football game later that night, you know there’s a problem.
Auburn beating Memphis in basketball on Saturday seemed more cherished than Auburn beating Mississippi State in football several hours later.
Such signals how stale the football program had become despite a winning record in the most difficult of difficult seasons.
The firing of Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn on Sunday puts the brakes on what was a roller-coaster ride for the past eight seasons.
The highs were very high – a national championship game appearance in year one, the famed back-to-back “Prayer at Jordan Hare” and “Kick Six” in 2013, along with upsets of Alabama in 2017 and 2019.
The lows were very low – a loss to a struggling Tennessee team in 2018, falling to a dismal South Carolina squad this year and blowout losses this year to chief rivals Georgia and Alabama, perhaps being the most damaging.
Even during the good times, Auburn supporters in general have never really seemed to have a love affair with Malzahn. It was a weird partnership – always a bit strained.
Malzahn was once way ahead of his peers with his trademark hurry-up offense, but never seemed to take it to the next level after others adopted the style and groomed it to be even better.
By all means Malzahn should be credited for keeping Auburn competitive during a time when its cross-state rival has been the most consistently dominant program in the country for the past 10-plus years led by arguably the best coach in college football history in Nick Saban.
Malzahn had enough tricks up his sleeve – and recruited enough talented players – to beat Alabama three times during his tenure. Nobody else has done that.
That alone kept him in the good graces of many Auburn supporters, but many more just never really gravitated to the coach. It was the inconsistency that really drove Auburn faithful bonkers.
From these eyes, Malzahn has been a solid coach, a good man and model representative of the university. But in this what-have-you-done-lately society, all of the above carries little weight when the bulk of those supporting the program have lost faith in the person leading it.
And that’s where it seems things are right now.
So what’s next?
I surmise several strong candidates have expressed interest through their agents or the hammer wouldn’t have fallen so quickly.
Whoever gets the job will be walking into a good situation. There is plenty of talent returning next season. This won’t be a rebuilding project for whoever accepts the challenge.
Malzahn had his final dance with the players in the locker room following the win Saturday night, all captured on video and distributed via social media. He was given his walking papers less than 24 hours later.
The Gus Bus certainly ran smooth at times, but ultimately too many bumpy rides did him in.
