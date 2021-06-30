New NIL rules makes instant impact at Auburn

One thing’s for certain: Auburn won big when the rule changes came through just in time for Lee, who leapt her way into the national spotlight last weekend by earning a spot on the U.S. gymnastics team at the Olympics in July.

Lee signed with Auburn last December. She shined at the U.S. Team Trials last weekend, finishing second in the all-around behind only superstar Simone Biles. She’s going to be in a starring role in her own right when she goes for gold in Tokyo, competing in one of the Olympics’ most-watched sports, and then she’s coming to Auburn. With new rules in place, she has the chance to pick up endorsements just like Biles and the others and still have her NCAA eligibility.

“I don’t think anyone should have to make that decision,” said Lee’s Olympics teammate MyKayla Skinner — an athlete speaking from experience.

Skinner, 24, was in that position several years ago, forced to choose between endorsements and eligibility. She was named an alternate on the U.S. team for 2016 Olympics, but passed up opportunities to keep her amateur status so she could go on to compete for the University of Utah, where she won NCAA Championships in floor and vault and was a national runner-up twice in the all-around.