Pitching shines as Auburn baseball downs Texas A&M

ROUND ROCK, TX. – Sophomore right-hander Trace Bright pitched six shutout innings as No. 17 Auburn capped off the Round Rock Classic with a 6-1 win against Texas A&M Sunday at Dell Diamond.

Former Northview standout Blake Burkhalter and Carson Skipper turned in their third and fourth scoreless outings of the season, respectively, in relief. Freshman lefty Cam Hill made his second appearance on the mound and finished the game for the Tigers.

Bright (2-0, 0.82) earned his second win of the week and turned in the best outing of his Auburn career in his first weekend start. The Montgomery native allowed three hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Bright faced one over the minimum through four innings before working around a pair of baserunners in the fifth and another in the sixth to end his outing.

Texas A&M (4-4) scored 20 runs on 21 hits in its first two games of the Round Rock Classic, but the Tigers (6-2) held the Aggies to one run on four hits Sunday.

After popping up to second in the first inning Saturday, Tyler Miller reached in eight straight plate appearances to end the weekend, going 7-for-7 with four runs, a double, triple, homer and four RBI.