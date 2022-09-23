 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Enterprise star Donovan hits grand slam to help Cardinals beat Padres

  • Updated
  • 0
Donovan

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, a former standout at Enterprise High School, watches his grand slam during the seventh inning of Thursday's game in San Diego. The Cardinals won 5-4, thanks to Donovan's slam.

 Gregory Bull, Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Lars Nootbaar provided St. Louis' first run in four games with a solo homer, and then rookie Brendan Donovan gave the NL Central leaders an even bigger lift.

Donovan, a former standout at Enterprise High School, hit his first career grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Pujols was among the first teammates to greet Donovan in the dugout.

“It was one of the bigger swings I've had this year so that was cool for me," Donovan said.

Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he did drive two balls to deep left field, one for a single and one for an out on the warning track. The next stop in his pursuit of the 700-homer club is Dodger Stadium, where the Cardinals open a three-game series on Friday.

People are also reading…

Manny Machado hit his 30th homer for the Padres, who had won five in a row. They currently hold the NL's No. 2 wild-card spot.

Donovan's slam made a winner of Jack Flaherty (1-1), who struck out nine in six innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and four walks.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

The Cardinals, who had been shut out in their previous three games, got on the board when Nootbaar led off the fifth with a drive to right against Joe Musgrove for his 13th homer. That ended a scoreless streak of 31 2/3 innings by Padres starters, five outs shy of the club record.

“We know we have a great team and a great offense that’s going to turn at any point," Donovan said. "It was just a matter of who was going to do it. I’m pumped for Lars. That’s a big swing.”

Musgrove was gone after five innings and 72 pitches, and Adrian Morejon breezed through a perfect sixth to hold a 3-1 lead.

Alec Burleson singled leading off the seventh and Nootbaar drew a one-out walk, leading manager Bob Melvin to bring on Nick Martinez (4-4). Tommy Edman walked to load the bases before Donovan drove his first career grand slam deep to right-center.

Donovan said he was looking to drive a ball to the biggest part of the field and bring in a run when he connected on a 3-1 cutter. It was his fifth homer this season.

“It just kind of ran into my barrel a little more than I thought it would. I was still running hard. You never know," he said.

Asked what going through his mind, he added: “Don't miss the base. ... I'm just running hard and make sure I hit all the bases on the way by."

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8

Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8

Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and Giancarlo Stanton followed minutes later with a game-ending grand slam, completing the New York Yankees’ stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8. Judge moved within one of Roger Maris’ American League record when he turned on a sinker from right-hander Wil Crowe and drove it 430 feet into the left-field bleachers, pulling New York within 8-5. Judge matched the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit for the 1927 Yankees to set a big league record that stood for 34 years.

Playoff bound: D'Arnaud, Swanson homer as Braves win 3-2, get playoff berth

Playoff bound: D'Arnaud, Swanson homer as Braves win 3-2, get playoff berth

Travis d’Arnaud broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, Dansby Swanson went deep in the eighth, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 and clinched a playoff berth. The defending World Series champion Braves secured their trip to the postseason when Milwaukee lost to the New York Mets 7-5 less than 30 minutes later. Atlanta (93-55) is also vying for its fifth consecutive division title, but remained in second place, one game behind the Mets in the NL East. Swanson added his 21st homer in the eighth off Kyle Finnegan. The Braves have won 10 straight games at home, outscoring opponents 47-15 over this stretch.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert