JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Atlanta Braves are my team, too

I’m not much of a professional sports fan in general, but I’ve always followed the Atlanta Braves.
I’m old enough to remember when the franchise moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in time for the 1966 season – well, at least I remember kicking and screaming when my parents pulled out of the driveway without me to watch the Braves take on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Sandy Koufax pitching.
As the years progressed, trips to Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium from my hometown of Gadsden with my father were cherished. My first game was in 1969 to watch Atlanta with Hank Aaron take on the San Francisco Giants with Willie Mays.
I listened to countless of games on the radio as a youngster, visualizing in my head how things must have looked in person as announcers such as Milo Hamilton, Ernie Johnson, Pete Van Wieren and Skip Caray described the action.
When WTCG, now known as TBS, magically appeared on our cablevision in the 1970s and began broadcasting Braves baseball on a regular basis, I was hooked even more.
By the time I reached 16 and had a driver’s license in hand, trips to Atlanta became commonplace. I now cringe when thinking back of making that drive over to Atlanta as a teen in a Mustang that could barely make it up a big hill without the cylinders rattling.
Of course, back then the traffic was much milder and getting a ticket to the ballgame was as easy as going through the local McDonalds.
Arrive at the park 20 minutes before the game, go up to the ticket window, get a field level seat for $15 or so and go right on in without breaking a sweat.
You see, I suffered through the days when wins by the Braves were few and far between – they were absolutely awful – but there was still something thrilling about being in a Major League stadium and cheering for the home team.
The Braves started getting respectable during my college days in the early- to mid-80s – Bob Horner, Dale Murphy, Gene Garber and the bunch – giving hope that one day the franchise would be thought along the same lines as the Big Red Machine of Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.
By the time the Braves really turned the corner in the early 1990s, I had advanced to the working world as a sports journalist here in Dothan. The trips to Atlanta weren’t as frequent, but I continued to follow my team on a nightly basis.
When Atlanta broke through and won its first World Series in 1995, I watched the final out from a conference room at the Dothan Eagle and then retreated back to my desk in the newsroom to continue putting out the sports section that night.
While sports writers are privileged in getting to watch and write about many wonderful events in person and afar, there’s little time to soak in the moment because work beckons at the end of the final out, or final second on the scoreboard clock.
Yet on Tuesday night when Atlanta captured its World Series win over Houston, I was at home watching on television when the final out was recorded. I even woke up my wife to watch – she hung in there as long as she could – and we felt like a season’s worth of flipping the channel to the Braves was all worth it.
I texted several lifelong friends and fans of the Braves shortly thereafter and have enjoyed reading the reaction of so many other friends via Facebook and Twitter this week, thus I’m using this platform to share my thoughts.
It was cool to see images of the team riding on buses through downtown Atlanta in front of thousands of fans during a ceremonial parade on Friday. Perhaps no other baseball team in history battled through so many setbacks during the course of a season to ultimately finish atop the baseball world.
The Atlanta Braves are truly the professional team of choice of so many in the Southeast, whether in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, the Carolinas….you get the picture.
The Atlanta Braves are my team, too.