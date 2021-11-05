JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Atlanta Braves are my team, too

Arrive at the park 20 minutes before the game, go up to the ticket window, get a field level seat for $15 or so and go right on in without breaking a sweat.

You see, I suffered through the days when wins by the Braves were few and far between – they were absolutely awful – but there was still something thrilling about being in a Major League stadium and cheering for the home team.

The Braves started getting respectable during my college days in the early- to mid-80s – Bob Horner, Dale Murphy, Gene Garber and the bunch – giving hope that one day the franchise would be thought along the same lines as the Big Red Machine of Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

By the time the Braves really turned the corner in the early 1990s, I had advanced to the working world as a sports journalist here in Dothan. The trips to Atlanta weren’t as frequent, but I continued to follow my team on a nightly basis.

When Atlanta broke through and won its first World Series in 1995, I watched the final out from a conference room at the Dothan Eagle and then retreated back to my desk in the newsroom to continue putting out the sports section that night.