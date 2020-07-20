Mudcats team from Dothan wins Dixie Boys Baseball 14U state title

“This team is just the most complete team that I’ve ever coached. We have 11 kids on the team and all 11 kids can pitch and just about play anywhere. Depending on who was on the mound, we lined up differently. Pitching was lights out.”

By winning the tournament, the Mudcats qualified for the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series, which begins Aug. 1 in Sterlington, La.

Dyer said he will wait to receive more information on the World Series, such as how many teams plan to attend, before deciding if the Mudcats will make the trip to represent Alabama.

The following is rundown on the Mudcats’ victories in the state tournament:

Mudcats 8, Showstoppers 1: Adam Boyd started on the mound and got the win in the opener with seven strikeouts. Boyd, Win Brock, Cam Dyer and Gant Underwood combined for 13 strikeouts and only gave up two hits.

Matt Dave Snell led the team with four hits and two RBIs.

Mudcats 10, Fairhope 4: Aiden Wright started on the mound and got the win. Bowden Lancaster, Connor Cody and Underwood also pitched and combined for 11 strikeouts.