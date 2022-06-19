 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slocomb’s Holmes breaks Yankee relief record

Slocomb native and current New York Yankee reliever Clay Holmes made his 29th consecutive scoreless relief appearance in closing out the Yankees’ 4-0 win over Toronto Saturday night, breaking Mariano Rivera’s 1999 team record.

“He’s a guy that I grew up watching,” Holmes said of Rivera. “Just to be in the same category for this one little thing he’s done is pretty cool.”

Holmes, who did not pitch in the Yankees game on Sunday, has pitched 31 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest active streak in the majors this season. Rivera’s had previously set the franchise record of 30 2/3 scoreless innings in 1999.

Holmes has not allowed a run to score since April 8 – the only run he has allowed all season.

In Saturday’s game, Holmes came in with one on and two outs in the eighth to get Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk to ground out to third base.

For the season, Holmes has a 4-0 record with 11 saves and a 0.28 earned run average.

Clay time: Slocomb's Holmes transforms into elite relief with Yankees

Clay time: Slocomb's Holmes transforms into elite relief with Yankees

Ninth innings in the Bronx have become Clay Time, with Clay Holmes entering with his cap pulled low like Andy Pettitte and picking off batters like clay pigeons. The 29-year-old New York Yankees right-hander has transformed since his trade from Pittsburgh last summer. He’s held batters to a .169 average and has induced 82.3% ground balls this season, easily the highest in the majors among pitchers with at least 20 innings. Holmes has become vital to the club with closer Aroldis Chapman on the injured list and Chad Green out for the rest of the season due to a torn elbow ligament.

