The show must go on.
That doesn’t mean there haven’t been challenges in recent years for Jim McCraney, the coordinator of the NPC National Qualifier Body BEI Classic Bodybuilding Championships scheduled for the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday.
“In 2018 it was a great show, then that fall (October) Hurricane Michael knocked us in the head,” McCraney began.
The effects of the hurricane had an impact on some of those locally training.
“A lot of competitors had to do without,” McCraney said. “We still had a great show the next year even though we had a few less competitors. We had a smaller show but we had some good, quality physiques.”
This will mark the third year in a row Dothan has been the host site for a major bodybuilding show.
After two successful years, Dothan was granted national qualifier status for 2020 – meaning competitors can achieve pro status from the event.
“So we are the steppingstone to going from amateur to pro status,” McCraney said. “Now we need better quality physiques, because they are striving for a higher level. They’re coming out of the woodwork.
“Then, COVID-19 comes in. It knocks us in the head. It killed shows all over the United States. We were one of the competitions to have a show later in the year. When people were able to go back to the gyms, then venues started opening back up.”
The re-opening of gyms was certainly good news for McCraney, who has attracted guest poser Dexter Jackson – the winningest bodybuilder in the history of the sport – to be part of a program McCraney calls “the biggest moment in bodybuilding ever in Dothan.”
Unfortunately, the audience will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Civic Center holds 2,500 people, so 50 percent capacity knocked it down to 1,250,” McCraney said. “Then six-foot distancing knocked it down to 600 or 635 – something like that. We’ve just about sold all of the seats out.”
He doesn’t believe COVID-19, which for several months meant the closure of gyms nationwide, has had too much of an impact on those training for the show.
“It affected them more mental than physical, because we were only down five to six weeks,” McCraney said. “They found a way. You should see all the gadgets they show on Facebook in their garage.
“They took that tire laying on the ground and put a rope on it and drug it around the yard to work the legs and to get cardio and to burn extra body fat and calories. That’s the sign of a champion right there.
“A lot of these people are from the Wiregrass. We do have people coming from other states, but the brunt of the people are right here.”
McCraney hopes those who didn’t feel comfortable competing this year due to the coronavirus pandemic will keep working and plan ahead to next year.
“This too shall pass,” McCraney said. “Just keep grinding. We’ll be ready again next year. We’re learning more and more about options as we go along.
“We want to be able to meet whatever it is head-on in time to be able to have a good time. So, for those people who want to get on stage next year, they will.”
Pre-judging will be held on Saturday morning starting at 9 with the night show scheduled to begin at 6. McCraney said Jackson will take part in a meet and greet on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the Dothan Athletic Club.
For ticket information to the bodybuilding championships, go to www.dothanciviccenter.com
