Braves’ World Series trophy coming to Dothan May 15

The Atlanta Braves announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour on Thursday, including one in Dothan for Sunday, May 15 at the Dothan Opera House.

Fans can gather with the trophy for photo opportunities, starting at 1 p.m. at the Opera House, located at 115 N. Andrews Street in downtown Dothan. There is no admission charge.

The Braves are displaying their World Series trophy that they won last October on a 151-stop throughout the southeast during the summer. The 151 stops commemorates the 151 years of Braves baseball. The tour is presented by Truist.