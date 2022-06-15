Alabama State Coaches Tour slated to stop in Dothan on Thursday

The Alabama State SWARMAS1 Coaches' Tour is scheduled to make a stop in Dothan on Thursday at Belle's Event Center, located at 230 East Powell St.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and last until 8.

Scheduled to appear include the newest head coaches on staff, football's Eddie Robinson, Jr. and men's basketball's Antonio Madlock.

The tour began on June 9 in Montgomery and the next stops include Columbus, Ga., on June 18; Atlanta on June 28; Huntsville on July 14; Mobile on July 19; and Birmingham on July 21.

"We have been working with the National Alumni Association chapters in each of the cities along the tour. They are all eager to hear about our plans for the 2022-23 season of Hornets athletics," said athletic director Jason Cable. "The SWARMAS1 Coaches Tour is an opportunity to share our vision with our fans and supporters, and how we're executing it."

Robinson and Madlock are scheduled to speak at all of the SWARMAS1 Coaches Tour events, while all other coaches will participate as their schedules permit. Cable said the Tour will feature an evening of fun and information for Hornets fans.

"We'll have food and door prizes, as well as an opportunity for our fans to engage with our coaches and other members of the athletics staff," Cable added.