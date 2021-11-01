 Skip to main content
Alabama State fires football coach Hill-Eley
MONTGOMERY - Alabama State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Jason Cable, has announced a change in leadership for the football program, as Donald Hill-Eley will no longer serve as the head coach.

“We want to thank coach Eley for his seven years of service and commitment to Alabama State and wish him the best in the future,” Cable said on Monday through a school press release.

Defensive coordinator Travis Pearson will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, beginning with the Hornets’ game against Prairie View A&M on the road on Saturday afternoon.

Eley went 20-21 in four-plus seasons at the helm of Alabama State, including 3-4 this season following a loss in the Magic City Classic on Saturday. He took over the program in the fall of 2017 after an 0-5 start, leading the Hornets to a 5-1 record in their final six games of that season.

