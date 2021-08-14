10 observations of Alabama in week one

There are plenty of Alabama folks drinking the Kool-Aid. Freshman cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has received no shortage of praise from coaches and teammates during the first week of camp. Coachable, smart, disciplined, athletic and physical are some of the words they have used to describe him. Especially physical. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding said if they can get all that to be consistent, “he’s going to be a really good player.” How this translates to the way Alabama uses him this year remains to be seen.

Cameron Latu 'very physical'

Speaking of physical, that label fits tight end Cameron Latu. During one drill, he demonstrated impressive pop when he lowered his shoulder into a person holding a dummy. Safety Jordan Battle, who has to defend him often, said Latu is “very physical and very, very fast.”

Players are mostly healthy

Alabama is fairly healthy overall. Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray has not been practicing because of what coach Nick Saban termed a “pretty significant groin injury.” Fellow defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham also has not been seen practicing. Inside linebacker Shane Lee was not spotted at practice Thursday.

D-line coach Freddie Roach is intense