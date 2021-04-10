After watching others, Robinson ready for his time at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA -- When Brian Robinson first received interest from Nick Saban and Alabama football, he had a unique advantage.

As a four-star running back at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Robinson was able to spend time around Derrick Henry and take notes on his approach.

“Just watching how he did things around here and how he approached every practice and every game, that was a big way for me to see how things should be done,” said Robinson.

Robinson played behind players like Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs and Bo Scarbrough early in his career and took time to learn from the way they worked.

Watching each running back that stood ahead of him on the depth chart reach the NFL drove him to work hard.

After four years of steady progression up the depth chart and constant improvement on the stat sheet, Robinson chose to use his free year of eligibility and return for the 2021-22 season.

“I would like to do everything that a running back can do out of the backfield,” said Robinson. “If it’s running, catching, blocking or whatever a feature back should do.”

He has 1,361 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 150 receiving yards.